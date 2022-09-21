Read full article on original website
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett
Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix. Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of...
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles
Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
Ex-NBA champion coach could join Celtics amid Ime Udoka drama?
The Boston Celtics may be in desperate need of some experience on their coaching staff this upcoming season, and there are rumblings that they could add a former NBA champion to the mix. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said Thursday that the Celtics may try to add former Los Angeles...
Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
Aaron Rodgers offers clear stance on playing into his 40s
Aaron Rodgers has publicly flirted with retirement recently, though he ultimately returned for the 2022 season. While the Green Bay Packers quarterback does not appear to know exactly when he will walk away from the game, he continues to strongly indicate it will be sooner rather than later. Rodgers made...
Kevin Durant throws shade at ESPN over his low player ranking
Kevin Durant continues to be mad on Twitter dot com. ESPN recently came out with their annual list of the top 100 players in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant fell out of the top five and was placed at No. 8 by ESPN’s expert voting panel. He was behind Jayson Tatum (No. 7), LeBron James (No. 6), Steph Curry (No. 5), Joel Embiid (No. 4), Luka Doncic (No. 3), Nikola Jokic (No. 2), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 1).
Fans had the same complaint about ESPN while watching Texas game
Fans watching Saturday’s game between Texas and Texas Tech had the same complaint just as things were getting underway. ESPN was airing the game, but they also wanted to keep fans updated on Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 61 home runs this season. When Judge came to the plate in the New York Yankees’ 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, ESPN cut in so sports fans could be able to watch in case the slugger went deep.
Barry Bonds hopes Giants sign 1 slugger
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is performing home run feats that have not really been seen since Barry Bonds was playing for the San Francisco Giants. Bonds is certainly taking notice of Judge, and he wants the slugger to follow in his own footsteps. Bonds said he is rooting...
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying
Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
Tom Brady Dealing with Hand Issue Ahead of Green Bay Packers Matchup
Could this be a problem for the Buccaneers?
Fans furious with FOX camera operator over Aaron Judge flyout
Fans were furious with a camera operator for FOX over the way they captured an Aaron Judge flyout on Thursday night. Judge was batting in the bottom of the 9th inning of a 4-4 game between his New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees slugger took a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes and sent it to deep center. But the problem is the camera operator turned the camera high in the sky as if the ball was heading out for a 450-foot home run.
Marvin Harrison Jr. goes viral for his ridiculous outfit during game
Marvin Harrison Jr. is full of style even when on the football field. The Ohio State wide receiver drew attention online for his outfit while playing against Wisconsin on Saturday. Harrison was spotted with an Apple Watch on his wrist and Louis Vuitton cleats on his feet. Harrison later changed...
NBA making rule change after Max Strus playoff controversy
Starting next season, the NBA will be implementing what may ultimately become known as “The Max Strus Rule.”. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Friday that the NBA will be changing the announcement timing for reviewed shots. The announcement will be made as soon as the replay center confirms the call (once play is stopped at a “neutral” time). A blue light will also illuminate the scorer’s table to signal a forthcoming scoring change, Winderman adds.
