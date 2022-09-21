Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto school board seeks replacement for Midgett
Those interested in serving on the De Soto Board of Education have until Friday, Sept. 30, to submit a letter of application. The school board is seeking to replace Pamela Midgett, who turned in a letter of resignation Aug. 31. Her resignation took effect Sept. 15 after the remaining six board members voted unanimously to accept her resignation.
myleaderpaper.com
John D. McGuire, 69, House Springs
John D. McGuire, 69, of House Springs died Sept. 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County from complications of cancer. Mr. McGuire hitchhiked all over the U.S., taking odd jobs along the way, before becoming a surgical technician. He was a devout Christian, and he was interested in philosophy and theology. He was a great conversationalist and enjoyed telling stories of his travels. He enjoyed hunting for morel mushrooms, and he had a passion for music, especially jazz and blues, and he could play many instruments. He was known as “Papa John” to those he played music with in the Soulard neighborhood in St. Louis. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he will be remembered for his intelligence, great memory, and loving and caring personality. Born Aug. 2, 1953, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Opal (Thornburgh) McGuire.
myleaderpaper.com
Diana L. (Drury) McRae, 56, Hillsboro
Diana L. (Drury) McRae, 56, of Hillsboro died Sept. 21, 2022, in Hillsboro. Mrs. McRae loved to read, and she enjoyed attending church, camping and spending time with her family and friends, especially her best friend, Pam. She also liked spending time with her dogs. Born Dec. 20, 1965, in Clayton, she was the daughter of Marguerite Ellen (Seeker) Dempsey of St. Louis and the late William J. Dempsey and Daniel E. Drury Sr. She was raised in the St. Charles area and moved to Jefferson County in 1993 when she married.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson College officials assess whether to continue running college Police Department
Jefferson College officials are considering the possibility of eliminating the Jefferson College-run Police Department. However, President Dena McCaffrey cautioned that discussions about the department are preliminary and there is no intention to stop having armed personnel protect the college, which has campuses in Hillsboro, Arnold and Imperial. “Jefferson College continues...
myleaderpaper.com
Craft show to support late Marine’s family at Arnold VFW
A craft show to support the family of the late Marine Sgt. Ronnie Drennen Jr. of Hillsboro will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Arnold VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road. Drennen died June 15 after he was struck from behind by a car...
myleaderpaper.com
Kimberly Jaton Lewis, 53, St. Louis
Kimberly Jaton Lewis, 53, of St. Louis died Sept. 5, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born with cerebral palsy, and overcame many obstacles in her life. She was a member of Church of Christ in House Springs and had strong faith. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and she enjoyed listening to music with her mother, especially country music, and watching TV, especially comedies. She will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, intelligence, and kind and loving personality. Born Dec. 30, 1968, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Sharon Kay (Parton) Lewis and the late Richard James Lewis.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Days brings in big crowds to celebrate city’s 50th anniversary
Huge crowds celebrated the city of Arnold’s 50th anniversary in style last weekend during the three-day Arnold Days festival. An estimated 22,000 people attended the event, held Sept. 16-18 at Arnold City Park, said Teresa Kohut, Parks and Recreation Department superintendent. About 17,000 attended last year’s event, she said....
myleaderpaper.com
Familiar fare at this year’s Fire Engine Rally
Those who like to attend the Jeffco Fire Engine Rally won’t be disappointed with this year’s event. The 28th annual rally, set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at Herculaneum City Park, 776 Joachim Ave., will feel a lot like those held during the last several years, said Bill Haggard, president of the Jefferson County Firefighters Association and chairman of the rally organization committee.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
myleaderpaper.com
Howard T. Henry, 93, Roselle
Howard T. Henry, 93, of Roselle died Sept. 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Henry was a 1946 Fredericktown High School graduate, and he worked as a millwright mechanic for 39 years at American Can Co. before retiring. He was a member of Bethel United Baptist Church in Fredericktown and helped make and deliver the peanut brittle for his church for many years. He also was a member of the Ozark Melody Boys Quartet and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He also liked hunting, riding motorbikes, scuba diving, traveling, camping on the Black River with his family and having hayrides across the creek. Born Oct. 12, 1928, in Fredericktown, he was the son of the late Inice Iona (Sanders) and Archie Phillip Henry.
No classes today at McCluer High School
Students at McCluer High School get this Tuesday off.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill woman, boys hurt in crash in Antonia
A woman and two children, all of Byrnes Mill, were injured Friday morning, Sept. 23, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Antonia area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:51 a.m., Tessa M. Gerber, 25, of Byrnes Mill was driving...
KMOV
Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues. The superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant schools said repairs were just done on the HVAC unit inside the school and that the building is still warm. However, some discipline issues have also added to the school’s recent closing.
How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis
Police say they have charged the Package Killer 3 decades after his 1990 crime spree
myleaderpaper.com
Gary L. Winkler, 72, of Arnold
Gary L. Winkler, 72, of Arnold died Sept. 2, 2022, after a battle with COPD. He was a graduate of St. Pius X High School, Bailey Technical School and the Jefferson College Machine Tool Technology Program. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cohoes in Vietnam and attained the rank of EN3. After his military service, he worked most of his career as a machinist at Gardiner Machine Co. and then Aalco Manufacturing Co. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends. He liked reading about nature and history and watching old westerns on TV. He treasured the time spent with family at barbeques and holiday celebrations. He also spent a lot of time with his brother, Mike, fixing cars, making home repairs and working on computers. He will be remembered for being a friend to all. Born May 29, 1950, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Edna (Eppes) Winkler.
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
Restaurant on The Hill pares down its menu to address labor shortage
ST. LOUIS — Like many others in St. Louis' restaurant industry, Anthony Devoti has had trouble finding enough staff to cover shifts at his Italian eatery on The Hill, J. Devoti Trattoria. Staffing problems began during the pandemic, when his restaurant, which opened in 2006 as Five Bistro and...
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup reported stolen from intersection near De Soto
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of a 1998 Ford Ranger that had broken down near an intersection east of De Soto. The pickup was left unlocked, and there were no reports of it being towed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The owner said...
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
