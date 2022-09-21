Gary L. Winkler, 72, of Arnold died Sept. 2, 2022, after a battle with COPD. He was a graduate of St. Pius X High School, Bailey Technical School and the Jefferson College Machine Tool Technology Program. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cohoes in Vietnam and attained the rank of EN3. After his military service, he worked most of his career as a machinist at Gardiner Machine Co. and then Aalco Manufacturing Co. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends. He liked reading about nature and history and watching old westerns on TV. He treasured the time spent with family at barbeques and holiday celebrations. He also spent a lot of time with his brother, Mike, fixing cars, making home repairs and working on computers. He will be remembered for being a friend to all. Born May 29, 1950, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Edna (Eppes) Winkler.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO