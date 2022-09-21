Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Benedict Tigers pull away from Kentucky State, 40-14
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers remained undefeated by outscoring Kentucky State 26-7 in the second half and defeated the Thorobreds 40-14 on Saturday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers broke away from a 21-14 game at the end of the third quarter by scoring three...
abccolumbia.com
Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host the Charlotte 49ers at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis.
abccolumbia.com
University of South Carolina increases minimum wage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
abccolumbia.com
Sunderland becomes first Wolves lacrosse player drafted to NLL
NEWBERRY, S. C. – Following a stand-out career for the Newberry College men’s lacrosse program, Zachary Sunderland has become the first graduate of that team to be drafted to the National Lacrosse League as he was selected to the New York Riptide as part of 2022 Entry Level Draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Free shredding event tomorrow at Blythewood High School football stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Blythewood High School Future Business Leaders of America and Shred 360 will be hosting a ‘free shred event’ that will take place tomorrow. The event will take place at the visitors side of the Blythewood High School football stadium from 9 am- 12 pm. Each...
abccolumbia.com
Annual Irmo Okra Strut this weekend
IRMO, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to strut! The 48th annual Irmo Okra Strut is now underway. The event is Saturday September 24th 2022, 9:00am – 10:00pm. It includes live music, crafts and of course food. The Annual Irmo Okra Strut Parade starts at 9am. The Okra Strut...
abccolumbia.com
Chase leads to car crashing into home on Wingard St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police says a chase led a vehicle to crash into a home last night. It happened after 1:30 on Wingard Street. Officers couldn’t tell us if anyone was arrested or if anyone is hurt at this time. This incident remains under investigation.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: suspect falls from Convention center balcony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police say a suspect fell to his death at the Columbia Convention Center. According to police, around 1:30 AM Saturday morning an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two individuals at Guignard Park. Signage is posted stating that the park is closed after dark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Foster homes, adopters needed for Homeward Bound Pet Rescue in Irmo
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- For months, South Carolina animal shelters have experienced over-capacity issues, some even halting their intake until more space is cleared for new animals. That’s where animal rescue groups, like Homeward Bound, step in to help save as many lives as possible. Homeward Bound Pet Rescue is...
abccolumbia.com
Coroner says woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre died of natural causes
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner released the autopsy results of a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, died of natural causes. There was no indication...
abccolumbia.com
Open house for City of Orangeburg’s new forensic lab set for Sept. 26
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg has partnered with Claflin University to create a new forensic lab. The open house for the new space will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 2:30 pm at 898 Goff Avenue. The accredited facility will be a law-enforcement controlled site where...
abccolumbia.com
Annual ‘Butterfly Release’ honors ovarian cancer victims, survivors
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The annual Cathy B. Novinger butterfly release for ovarian cancer took place at the state house Thursday afternoon. A crowd gathered downtown Columbia to honor women lost or affected by ovarian cancer. The names of women from here in South Carolina were read allowed and the meaning behind the butterfly release were also read during the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputy suspended without pay
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter police searching for missing teen
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter are searching for a 16 year old girl who has not been seen since Monday. Investigators say Kenya Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Dr. area. Police say she was expected to...
abccolumbia.com
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Friday Headlines: Autopsy results of body found in Columbiana Centre & Newberry man arrested after shooting
Friday headlines: MUSC releases the autopsy results of the body found at the Columbiana mall. Newberry deputies arrest a man in connection to a shooting, and an event to honor homicide victims takes place tomorrow.
abccolumbia.com
Three arrested in drive-by shooting investigation
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter county deputies say two men and a juvenile are in custody in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. Investigators say on September 19th deputies pulled over a car matching the description of one used in the shootings. Deputies say the car was confirmed to have...
abccolumbia.com
Former Sumter Behavioral Health Services employee sentenced after defrauding non-profit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) Rodney Ellis, 71, has been ordered to serve almost three years for defrauding the non-profit organization. Authorities say evidence provided to the court showed that Ellis redirected more than $800,000 from SBHS’s banking accounts to his own personal...
Comments / 0