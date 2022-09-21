ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Benedict Tigers pull away from Kentucky State, 40-14

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers remained undefeated by outscoring Kentucky State 26-7 in the second half and defeated the Thorobreds 40-14 on Saturday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers broke away from a 21-14 game at the end of the third quarter by scoring three...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host the Charlotte 49ers at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sunderland becomes first Wolves lacrosse player drafted to NLL

NEWBERRY, S. C. – Following a stand-out career for the Newberry College men’s lacrosse program, Zachary Sunderland has become the first graduate of that team to be drafted to the National Lacrosse League as he was selected to the New York Riptide as part of 2022 Entry Level Draft.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Annual Irmo Okra Strut this weekend

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to strut! The 48th annual Irmo Okra Strut is now underway. The event is Saturday September 24th 2022, 9:00am – 10:00pm. It includes live music, crafts and of course food. The Annual Irmo Okra Strut Parade starts at 9am. The Okra Strut...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chase leads to car crashing into home on Wingard St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police says a chase led a vehicle to crash into a home last night. It happened after 1:30 on Wingard Street. Officers couldn’t tell us if anyone was arrested or if anyone is hurt at this time. This incident remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police: suspect falls from Convention center balcony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police say a suspect fell to his death at the Columbia Convention Center. According to police, around 1:30 AM Saturday morning an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two individuals at Guignard Park. Signage is posted stating that the park is closed after dark.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Foster homes, adopters needed for Homeward Bound Pet Rescue in Irmo

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- For months, South Carolina animal shelters have experienced over-capacity issues, some even halting their intake until more space is cleared for new animals. That’s where animal rescue groups, like Homeward Bound, step in to help save as many lives as possible. Homeward Bound Pet Rescue is...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Annual ‘Butterfly Release’ honors ovarian cancer victims, survivors

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The annual Cathy B. Novinger butterfly release for ovarian cancer took place at the state house Thursday afternoon. A crowd gathered downtown Columbia to honor women lost or affected by ovarian cancer. The names of women from here in South Carolina were read allowed and the meaning behind the butterfly release were also read during the event.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputy suspended without pay

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter police searching for missing teen

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter are searching for a 16 year old girl who has not been seen since Monday. Investigators say Kenya Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Dr. area. Police say she was expected to...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Three arrested in drive-by shooting investigation

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter county deputies say two men and a juvenile are in custody in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. Investigators say on September 19th deputies pulled over a car matching the description of one used in the shootings. Deputies say the car was confirmed to have...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Sumter Behavioral Health Services employee sentenced after defrauding non-profit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) Rodney Ellis, 71, has been ordered to serve almost three years for defrauding the non-profit organization. Authorities say evidence provided to the court showed that Ellis redirected more than $800,000 from SBHS’s banking accounts to his own personal...
SUMTER, SC

