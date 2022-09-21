MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...

