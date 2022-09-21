ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 7

Not Many Wise (I block stupidity)
4d ago

I'm more interested in her character not color. Any information, like morals, values, party affiliation? thanks.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Early voting's underway in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Adair Mosley’s vision for racial equity in Minnesota

Adair Mosley has bold ideas for how to bring about racial equity in Minnesota. As president and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities he raised $1 million last spring to give a $10,000 scholarship for college or post-secondary training to each graduating senior at North Community High School. During his years...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Education
CBS Minnesota

No seconds needed: University of Minnesota students frustrated with what's being served up at the campus dining halls

MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

NHCC Students Help Get Sidewalk for Busy Brooklyn Park Street

North Hennepin Community College students, Brooklyn Park city leaders, and Hennepin County officials are teaming up to increase pedestrian safety near the school. West Broadway Avenue and 85th is a busy area. Former student Jaimee Coleman says cars and trucks zoom by constantly. “This is one of the busiest streets...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane University#Homelessness#Racism#Linus College#University Of Minnesota#Fox#The University Of Chicago
fox9.com

Minnesota dedicates Medal of Honor memorial at State Capitol

(FOX 9) - Since the darkest days of the Civil War, U.S. Presidents have awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to 3,515 service members. It’s the highest award for valor in combat, and now those honored with the medal will have their own memorial in the State of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Homeless
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Minneapolis leaders announce new plan to reduce crime

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. Watch it in the player above. Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, MPD Commander Jason Case, Office of Violence Prevention Manager Jen White, as well as state and federal authorities, were at the news conference.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Open Streets gets rave reviews but insufficient funding

On a warm and sunny day earlier this September, thousands of people took to West Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis to scoot, bike, blow bubbles, perform and see performances, and buy and sell clothing, books and food. The series of events, part of Open Streets Minneapolis, is now in its...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy