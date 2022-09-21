Read full article on original website
Not Many Wise (I block stupidity)
4d ago
I'm more interested in her character not color. Any information, like morals, values, party affiliation? thanks.
6
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Early voting's underway in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College gets anonymous $10 million gift
MINNEAPOLIS — An anonymous donor gave the University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College (DFC) a $10-million gift, the school announced Thursday. The Dougherty Family College is a two-year associate degree program on the Minneapolis campus. The school is designed to transition students to a four-year college. "The donor...
Adair Mosley’s vision for racial equity in Minnesota
Adair Mosley has bold ideas for how to bring about racial equity in Minnesota. As president and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities he raised $1 million last spring to give a $10,000 scholarship for college or post-secondary training to each graduating senior at North Community High School. During his years...
No seconds needed: University of Minnesota students frustrated with what's being served up at the campus dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...
NHCC Students Help Get Sidewalk for Busy Brooklyn Park Street
North Hennepin Community College students, Brooklyn Park city leaders, and Hennepin County officials are teaming up to increase pedestrian safety near the school. West Broadway Avenue and 85th is a busy area. Former student Jaimee Coleman says cars and trucks zoom by constantly. “This is one of the busiest streets...
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
Securian Financial donates $1 million to new inpatient mental health unit at St. Paul’s Children’s Hospital
Securian Financial gave $1 million to Children’s Minnesota hospitals in a charitable act that deviates from its usual giving policies in order to help the organization’s brand-new 22-bed inpatient mental health unit in St. Paul. The donation from the well-known insurance and financial planning company with headquarters in...
Minnesota dedicates Medal of Honor memorial at State Capitol
(FOX 9) - Since the darkest days of the Civil War, U.S. Presidents have awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to 3,515 service members. It’s the highest award for valor in combat, and now those honored with the medal will have their own memorial in the State of Minnesota.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
Centro in Minneapolis is expanding across Twin Cities
The popular restaurant Centro is gearing up to open a third location, this time in St. Paul. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has the details.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect the people and property of Minnesota, and...
Minneapolis leaders announce new plan to reduce crime
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. Watch it in the player above. Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, MPD Commander Jason Case, Office of Violence Prevention Manager Jen White, as well as state and federal authorities, were at the news conference.
St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control ordinance
MPR’s Sarah Thamer reports that the St. Paul City Council approved many changes to the city’s voter-approved rent ordinance, including permitting landlords to raise rent by 8 percent, plus inflation if a tenant moves out and allowing rent control exemption for some buildings. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson...
Prairie Care expanding inpatient psychiatric hospital in Brooklyn Park
Prairie Care is expanding its inpatient psychiatric hospital in Brooklyn Park, marking the largest increase in psychiatric beds for youth in Minnesota in decades. The expansion will make room for 30 more beds, bringing the total to 100. The hospital says it will help an additional 1,200 children a year.
Open Streets gets rave reviews but insufficient funding
On a warm and sunny day earlier this September, thousands of people took to West Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis to scoot, bike, blow bubbles, perform and see performances, and buy and sell clothing, books and food. The series of events, part of Open Streets Minneapolis, is now in its...
Bloomington PD Chief Booker Hodge's on connecting with media, community
Sworn in as chief this spring, Chief Hodges tells Fox 9 one of his priorities was effective and clear communication with the public and the media. His press conferences are one way to accomplish that.
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
