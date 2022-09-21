ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Barque Eagle bound for sea

By Sean D. Elliot
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
New London ― The U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle departed Fort Trumbull Tuesday morning for the final trip of its summer training schedule.

A class of Coast Guard and National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officer candidates were on board for a nearly two-week voyage that will include a stop in Newport, Rhode Island this weekend.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
