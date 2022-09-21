Barque Eagle bound for sea

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook has seen the fall run start to approach full swing across the Sound. The first wave of false albacore came through heavily over the past week, with many anglers reporting better numbers than they have ever seen. Matt was able to put together a 12 albie day from the kayak, which is something we usually just dream about! They’ve started to spread out over the past few days, but increased reports from Rhode Island are encouraging, so we should see another push soon. Striped bass blitzes are also common, with tons of slot sized bass eating topwater offerings, and some larger bass still taking live eels on the shallow reefs. The fluke fishing has slowed down in the area, but the sea bass action seems to have picked up in the shallows, with the water cooling down.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO