Angela Cansler
3d ago
She deserves more than that for being humiliated,embarrassed.So they are saying you can't come to work when you are on your cycle wearing a tampon.How dumb can you really be.
MilitaryTimes
2 plead guilty after stealing more than $100 million in GI Bill funds
The Justice Department received a guilty plea on Sept. 16 in a Post-9/11 GI Bill fraud case that cost the Veterans Affairs more than $100 million. Michael Bostock, of Nampa, Idaho, and Eric Bostock, of Riverside, California, worked for California Technical Academy, a VA-approved, for-profit school the defendants founded to offer technical training at three locations across California, according to court documents.
California prison chaplain who used faith to abuse female inmates faces sentencing
A former California prison chaplain is set to be sentenced Wednesday after he allegedly used his faith to abuse female inmates. James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty in February to forcing at least one inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, who sought him for spiritual guidance to have sex with him, according to prosecutors.
Ex-Honduras first lady sentenced to prison for embezzlement
A judge sentenced former Honduran First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo to 14 years in prison Wednesday on corruption charges, the second time Bonilla had been sentenced.Bonilla will be allowed to appeal the sentence within 20 days, court spokesman Carlos Silva said.The first time Bonilla was convicted and sentenced to 58 years in prison, but the conviction was tossed out due to inconsistencies in the process. She was re-tried in March and convicted of fraud and embezzlement.She embezzled more than $1 million in government funds between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president. Last year,...
Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper
A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
Complex
Pregnant Inmate Gets $480K Settlement After Baby Died While Jail Staff Allegedly Grabbed Coffee on Way to Hospital
An inmate who was pregnant while behind bars in a California jail has won a $480,000 settlement after her baby died because jail staff allegedly stopped for a cup of coffee while en route to the hospital. Per NBC News, Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant back on March 28,...
11,000 Federal Inmates Were Sent Home During the Pandemic. Only 17 Were Arrested for New Crimes.
Of the more than 11,000 federal inmates who were released to home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, 17 were returned to prison for committing new crimes, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). In response to a query from Keri Blakinger, a reporter for The Marshall Project, the Bureau of...
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
insideedition.com
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Men hired homeless people to cash their fake checks, feds say. Many got arrested
“The homeless individuals bore the brunt of this conduct as many of them ended up serving significant periods of incarceration while the defendants just drove away.”
Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
AOL Corp
Inmate on social media tried smuggling drugs into GA prison disguised as ‘mail from a child’
An inmate at a state prison in Middle Georgia who went on social media and unwittingly enlisted the help of an undercover GBI agent to smuggle drugs behind bars was convicted this week and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, from the north Georgia town...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
International Business Times
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense In Killing White Teen Over Racial Slur Convicted
A Black man who fired shots at a truck full of teenagers in Statesboro, Georgia, killing a white teen girl, said he acted in self-defense after they yelled racial slurs at him. However, the jury rejected his claim and convicted him of manslaughter. William Marcus Wilson, 23, was accused of...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
