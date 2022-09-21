Read full article on original website
Related
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
RELATED PEOPLE
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling
Sweet Sterling! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their lives with their little one ever since. The couple started dating in high school and got engaged in August 2020. The proposal came on the heels of Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win, and he told 610 Radio at […]
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Tony Romo Is Trending Following Jerry Jones' Comments Today
Back in 2016, Tony Romo lost his starting job to Dak Prescott due to injury. Six years later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters today he wouldn't mind if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well while filling in for an injured Prescott and sparks a potential quarterback controversy. These...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today
Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Sean Payton Reveals He Was Jealous Of Ex-NFL Coach
Sean Payton is watching NFL action from afar after stepping down as the New Orleans Saints head coach. It didn't take him long to wish he was back on the sideline. On Monday, Payton told Colin Cowherd that he wished he was a part of the Week 2 game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bruce Arians, another recently retired coach, added to Payton's envy by attending the game with a much better view than from the press box.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Russell Wilson 'Never Held Accountable': Ex Seahawks Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor Rip QB
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor discussed the friction with Russell Wilson on The Richard Sherman Show.
Yardbarker
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
Ex-NBA champion coach could join Celtics amid Ime Udoka drama?
The Boston Celtics may be in desperate need of some experience on their coaching staff this upcoming season, and there are rumblings that they could add a former NBA champion to the mix. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said Thursday that the Celtics may try to add former Los Angeles...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
20K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 1