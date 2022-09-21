ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Tony Romo Is Trending Following Jerry Jones' Comments Today

Back in 2016, Tony Romo lost his starting job to Dak Prescott due to injury. Six years later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters today he wouldn't mind if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well while filling in for an injured Prescott and sparks a potential quarterback controversy. These...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals He Was Jealous Of Ex-NFL Coach

Sean Payton is watching NFL action from afar after stepping down as the New Orleans Saints head coach. It didn't take him long to wish he was back on the sideline. On Monday, Payton told Colin Cowherd that he wished he was a part of the Week 2 game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bruce Arians, another recently retired coach, added to Payton's envy by attending the game with a much better view than from the press box.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
HATTIESBURG, MS
