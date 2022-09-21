Read full article on original website
Housing facility for homeless youth gets funding from PCB council
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anchorage Children’s Home in Panama City is looking to the future when it comes to housing for abused, homeless and runaway youth in the community. “It’s just going to be a blessing to not only anchorage and the youth we serve but our community...
BCSO Scam Alert
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a specific scam where a caller is claiming to be a deputy from the department. BCSO officials said that they have received several reports of the scam already. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer is...
Paid parking rates increasing in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The price to park in Panama City Beach is going up. On Thursday, Panama City Beach Council Members voted to increase daily parking and hourly parking fees at three locations. Hourly parking fees will be $2 an hour, it was previously $1. Also, the max for the day will be $12 instead of $6. The new rates will go into effect on October 1st.
Miss Florida 2022 works to reverse the addiction crisis in America
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Miss Florida 2022, Lindsey Bettis, was in Panama City Friday, where NewsChannel 7 was able to speak with her briefly about her ongoing social impact initiative, “Prescription for Change: Addiction Prevention, Treatment and Recovery.”. ”This was really crafted out of my own experience of...
Hurricane Preparedness Plan ahead of Tropical Depression 9 entering Gulf
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All eyes are on Tropical Depression 9, expected to enter the gulf as a hurricane next week. while the current track from the National Hurricane Center doesn’t have our area in the cone, changes to that track can still happen. So now is the time to get prepared.
Non-emergency phone lines down for BCSO
BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is telling NewsChannel 7 that as of Saturday afternoon, the non-emergency telephone lines to BCSO dispatch at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are experiencing difficulties. 911 Lines are still operational. If you have an emergency, call 911, and help...
Panama City Beach completes new reclaimed water system
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach and The Northwest Florida Water Management District celebrated the completion of the Panama City Beach Parkway Reuse Transmission System during a special ceremony Thursday. The Parkway Reuse Transmission System runs underground along Panama City Beach Parkway, from north Glades Trail to...
Local ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ preview
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sheltair Aviation at Northwest Beaches International Airport will be hosting a “Girls in Aviation Day” event on Sept. 24. “We gather different vendors and different mentors in the aviation industry,” said Nikki Slansky, Customer Service Manager of Sheltair Aviation - ECP. “We gather them on up so we can inspire and encourage young girls to go for a career in aviation or just a hobby in aviation. It’s not just for the boys.”
Alf Coleman Road construction to begin January 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials tell us construction for the Community Redevelopment Agency or CRA project is on track... But you still have to pay attention to road closures. One portion of the project is expected to start in January 2023. CRA officials say drivers...
Know what kind of scams to look out for with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford stopped by the studio to discuss what specific scams to look for and how to avoid them. Ford says its all about paying attention. By knowing what to look for, you can avoid being targeted by a scam. To learn...
Officials say now is the time to prepare for a hurricane
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s still a lot that can happen with the tropical in the Caribbean. Whether it comes this way or not, it still doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Local stores say their shelves are stocked, but that could change with the forecast. Bay County Director of Emergency Operations Brad Monroe and […]
NHC Upgrades TD9 to Tropical Storm Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TD #9 formed earlier today in the Caribbean and this evening the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the storm to a 40 mph Tropical Storm Ian. The storm is forecast to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week. For now the edge of the 5 day cone of uncertainty is over the Forgotten Coast.
New skate park coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new skate park is making its way to Panama City Beach. Beach officials tell us they are looking for a location to build the park and are not sure where it will be. But they do know it will cost nearly $325,000. Its...
Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 9/22/22 3:45 P.M.:. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office identified Julian’s son, Tyler Moore Davis, 27, as the murder suspect. Investigators used the Bay Real-Time Operations Center (BAYROC) to determine Tyler fled to Georgia after the shooting. Warrants were obtained for Tyler for aggravated assault on a separate incident. He was arrested and is now in a Georgia county jail.
Oktoberfest is back in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is making its way back to Panama City. Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, live music, and of course drinks. The action starts on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., with a craft beer tasting, food, and...
New exhibit at the Man in the Sea Museum
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum invites you to take a dive into an ocean of possibilities. This week the museum unveiled a new exhibit featuring Tuffy, a dolphin who worked with divers on Sea Lab II. Tuffy was trained to help deliver tools...
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Amy Roberts is a 3rd grade teacher at Southport Elementary School in Panama City. Getting to know students is what Mrs. Roberts loves about teaching. “I enjoy it,” Amy Roberts, 3rd grade teacher at Southport Elementary School, said. “I love watching them grow and just...
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet weekend weather wise here in NWFL. Highs will reach the upper 80s with lows mostly in the 60s. Humidity levels will be tolerable Saturday and a touch higher Sunday. The forecast starts sunny and dry next weekend. The mid to end part of next week all depends on TD9 and where it goes. If the storm stays well east of us it will end up sunny and much cooler for the end of the week with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s. Obviously if the storm is closer to us we could see more significant impacts.
PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City. Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black...
