ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Spring Valley, NY
State
New York State
County
Rockland County, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
PINE BUSH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?

Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sexual Predator#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Hudson Valley Post
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY

Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
RHINEBECK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York

Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Warning: New Scam In New York Is Targeting Students

New York officials are warning New Yorkers about a new scam. Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the recent student debt relief plan. Hochul Warns New Yorks About Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Relief. These scammers are really trying...
EDUCATION
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy