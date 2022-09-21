Read full article on original website
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?
Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas Outside Police Station
Police learned that a man who ran out of gas outside a police station in the Hudson Valley was wanted. On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for grand larceny after his vehicle ran out of gas in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY
Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York
Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
Warning: New Scam In New York Is Targeting Students
New York officials are warning New Yorkers about a new scam. Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the recent student debt relief plan. Hochul Warns New Yorks About Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Relief. These scammers are really trying...
Need Job? Mammoth Hiring Event Set for Newburgh NY October 2022
Do you keep hearing about 'all these great jobs' that are paying more than ever before for workers? Whether you already have a job, or not, why not investigate what is going on in the current job market? Worst that can happen is you have to give notice at your current job and you get to brush up on your interview skills, right?
Small House in Woodstock, New York Needed to Film Master Class
They keep saying that the Hudson Valley is the new Hollywood. The Hudson Valley region of New York is getting that reputation fairly. Several movies and television shows have been made here in recent years. The area is attracting major projects with major talent as well. Those cast members love exploring while they're in town.
Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country
With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released its annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
