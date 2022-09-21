Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzz
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel Maven
Related
WHAS 11
Hometown Proud Hardin County: Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards
Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards has been serving Hardin County for 75 years. The florist has expanded over the years and offers one-stop for all events.
thelevisalazer.com
INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH
DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
WLKY.com
Scott County jail is part of Indiana pilot program providing resources to inmates battling addiction
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A new pilot program is underway at the Scott county jail to help inmates living with addiction. It's called the Integrated Re-entry and Correctional Support Program or "IRACS". The program is funded by the state and it provides support to inmates at Indiana jails who want...
Wave 3
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
UPDATE: All lanes are back open on I-65 South before I-265 in Jefferson County as of 10 a.m. LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the three-vehicle collision that caused three people to be taken to UofL Hospital. Two of them are in critical condition. UPDATE: Only the right two lanes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
High court throws out computer conviction charged from Walmart self-serve checkout
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has thrown out an unlawful access to a computer conviction against a woman who scanned bar codes of items cheaper than the ones she was taking from a Walmart self-serve checkout. According to Court documents, on Oct. 5, 2018, Chasity Shirley...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
WLKY.com
St. Matthews dental practice offers free service to those in need for 'Free Dentistry Day'
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — St. Matthews Dental Care opened its doors and offered services free of charge Saturday. Free Dentistry Day is part of a national day dedicated to providing free dental care to the estimated 108 million Americans without dental insurance. During a four-hour period, patients were provided...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
wdrb.com
Accused bank robber who led police on chase that delayed JCPS buses appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of robbing a bank and leading police on a two-hour chase through Louisville was in court Friday, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested Thursday after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to...
WLKY.com
Vine Grove Police investigate multiple car break-in's by group caught on camera
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove police are warning residents to take their keys out of their cars and lock it after a group was seen riding around trying to break into cars. The Vine Grove Police Department posted the warning to their Facebook page on Wednesday with the multiple home surveillance videos that captured the suspects in action.
wdrb.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on S. 4th Street near Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 5000 block of S. 4th Street, according to an LMPD spokesperson. That's near W. Amherst Avenue, off of Southside Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
WLKY.com
Louisville woman worries police chase endangered innocent bystanders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DaTanya Morgan was walking to her car Thursday afternoon when she decided to pause and oil her dry feet. Suddenly, she heard a loud crash and looked up to see a silver sedan speeding past her house, followed by Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers. Bank robbery...
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
WLKY.com
Kammerer Middle School students raising money to send clean water to Uganda
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eighth grade students at Kammerer Middle School walked a mile in someone else's shoes on Friday to raise money and awareness for the Ugandan Water Project. The students learned about how kids their age in other countries were forced to forgo their education so they could provide clean water for their families. "[Kids in Uganda] are spending eight plus hours a day accessing clean water," teacher Katie Weingarten said.
WHAS 11
Reward offered following vandalism at Bardstown Cemetery
The city is called the 'most beautiful small town' in America. Bardstown authorities are looking for the person responsible after a cemetery was vandalized.
WLKY.com
Family still searching for answers one year after Louisville father found shot and killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after being shot and killed the family of Terry Smith Jr. is still waiting for justice. They gathered Sunday at Waterfront Park. Smith was 26 years old when he was murdered. “Terry was a joyous, enthusiastic, loving, father, brother, and son to his family...
Comments / 0