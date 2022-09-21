ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man shot and killed overnight in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood overnight Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Manslick Road near Seventh Street Road and Berry Boulevard. When police got there, they found a man who had...
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
23-year-old woman found shot to death in Newburg, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Newburg. According to Louisville Metro police, the body of Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, was found dead around noon on Wednesday in the 5300 block of Rangeland Road. A coroner's report confirms this is also the...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street. Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville...
23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
1 man dead after shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Manslick Road, near 7th Street Road and Berry Blvd. That's where officers found the victim, who had...
Vine Grove Police investigate multiple car break-in's by group caught on camera

VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove police are warning residents to take their keys out of their cars and lock it after a group was seen riding around trying to break into cars. The Vine Grove Police Department posted the warning to their Facebook page on Wednesday with the multiple home surveillance videos that captured the suspects in action.
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Louisville man accused of robbing bank, leading police on hours-long pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing a bank, fleeing from police then crashing into civilian and police vehicles. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested by police after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to court documents. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron...
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
Incarcerated person dies at Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incarcerated person at Metro Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., officers at Metro Corrections discovered the incarcerated person attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medial staff and emergency medial services arrived and took...
JCPS police investigating after parent follows bus waving gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Police Department is investigating after a parent allegedly waved a gun at a school bus on Thursday. Noe Middle School principal Jennifer Cave sent a letter out to families saying that it started when a parent talked to a group of students at a bus stop and asked them several questions.
