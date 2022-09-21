Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLKY.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood overnight Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Manslick Road near Seventh Street Road and Berry Boulevard. When police got there, they found a man who had...
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3000 block of Manslick Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and...
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
wdrb.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on S. 4th Street near Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 5000 block of S. 4th Street, according to an LMPD spokesperson. That's near W. Amherst Avenue, off of Southside Drive.
WLKY.com
23-year-old woman found shot to death in Newburg, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Newburg. According to Louisville Metro police, the body of Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, was found dead around noon on Wednesday in the 5300 block of Rangeland Road. A coroner's report confirms this is also the...
WLKY.com
Family still searching for answers one year after Louisville father found shot and killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after being shot and killed the family of Terry Smith Jr. is still waiting for justice. They gathered Sunday at Waterfront Park. Smith was 26 years old when he was murdered. “Terry was a joyous, enthusiastic, loving, father, brother, and son to his family...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street. Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville...
wdrb.com
23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
wdrb.com
Accused bank robber who led police on chase that delayed JCPS buses appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of robbing a bank and leading police on a two-hour chase through Louisville was in court Friday, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested Thursday after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to...
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
WLKY.com
Louisville woman worries police chase endangered innocent bystanders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DaTanya Morgan was walking to her car Thursday afternoon when she decided to pause and oil her dry feet. Suddenly, she heard a loud crash and looked up to see a silver sedan speeding past her house, followed by Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers. Bank robbery...
wdrb.com
1 man dead after shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Manslick Road, near 7th Street Road and Berry Blvd. That's where officers found the victim, who had...
WLKY.com
Vine Grove Police investigate multiple car break-in's by group caught on camera
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove police are warning residents to take their keys out of their cars and lock it after a group was seen riding around trying to break into cars. The Vine Grove Police Department posted the warning to their Facebook page on Wednesday with the multiple home surveillance videos that captured the suspects in action.
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of robbing bank, leading police on hours-long pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing a bank, fleeing from police then crashing into civilian and police vehicles. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested by police after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to court documents. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
LMPD takes man into custody after he reportedly robbed bank on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a "violent felony offender" who had allegedly held up a bank on Bardstown Road near Iona Court in Fern Creek Thursday. Around 12:45 p.m. police said officers went to the...
Wave 3
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
UPDATE: All lanes are back open on I-65 South before I-265 in Jefferson County as of 10 a.m. LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the three-vehicle collision that caused three people to be taken to UofL Hospital. Two of them are in critical condition. UPDATE: Only the right two lanes...
Wave 3
Incarcerated person dies at Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incarcerated person at Metro Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., officers at Metro Corrections discovered the incarcerated person attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medial staff and emergency medial services arrived and took...
WLKY.com
JCPS police investigating after parent follows bus waving gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Police Department is investigating after a parent allegedly waved a gun at a school bus on Thursday. Noe Middle School principal Jennifer Cave sent a letter out to families saying that it started when a parent talked to a group of students at a bus stop and asked them several questions.
