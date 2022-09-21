ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

'True win-win:' 300-foot public safety communications tower now online in Lucas

LUCAS -- A new 300-foot public safety communications tower in a village with less than 500 people will provide federal, state and local benefits. That's the view of Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat, who has helped lead a digital communications conversion and upgrade throughout the county that began almost three years ago.
LUCAS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Northmor Board of Education sued for wrongful termination, harassment

GALION—Jamie Christo, a long-time Assistant Coach and Custodian with Northmor Local Schools, has filed a lawsuit against the Northmor Board of Education. Christo has been a custodian with the district since 2016 but has been a volunteer and contracted Assistant Coach since 1997. Christo was suspended with pay on...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Job Fair announced for Thursday, Sept. 29

MANSFIELD — Richland County invites local job seekers to meet with local employee seekers at a Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 29. The job fair is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
richlandsource.com

OhioHealth commits $100,000 to Richland County Foundation for downtown linear park

MANSFIELD — Many project proposals reach the desk of Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals. Each year, he said, OhioHealth carefully chooses what it wants to support. This year, that includes a commitment of $100,000 from OhioHealth's community impact fund to Mansfield Rising for the construction of a permanent linear park downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Abraxas receives Richland County Foundation TAP grants

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Foundation recently awarded educational program grants for the upcoming school year to local teachers across Richland County for their creative or supplemental programs not covered by school funding. The Teacher Assistance Program (TAP) Grants are awarded to individual classroom teachers or small teams of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Stan Jefferson
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield powerlifters shine at Orrville event

MANSFIELD -- A group of 11 powerlifters from Mansfield recently competed at the USPA Drug-Tested Tillison Warehouse War in Orrville, and turned in an excellent performance. Jeremiah Pocock, owner of the Katana Fitness Center, coaches the team.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Clean sheet: Newark Catholic doesn't allow Utica a point

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Utica as it was blanked 42-0 by Newark Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 24. Newark Catholic jumped in front of Utica 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
NEWARK, OH
#Boe#School Board#Supt
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork collects victory over Ontario

Playing with a winning hand, Clear Fork trumped Ontario 48-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
huroninsider.com

How local school districts did on their Ohio School Report Card

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Education released their 2022 Ohio School Report Cards. Unlike prior years, districts and schools did not receive overall leader grades. Instead, schools receive ratings from one to five stars on five rated components and also various report-only data. “The more we understand the needs...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Ashland steps past Madison in OCC tilt

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Ashland football team has found its stride, and on Friday night the Arrows stepped over Madison 49-14 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Ram Field. "We feel like we have a special team and a special defense," coach Sean Seder said. "I'm happy with where...
ASHLAND, OH

