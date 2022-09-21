Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Archadeck the outdoor design professionals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you're searching for custom deck, pergola, 3-season room, porch, and patio builder in the Charlotte, area, choose Archadeck of Charlotte. Here with more is the owner, David Berryhill. Fall and Winter...
City of Charlotte giving away free compostable yard waste bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are slowly moving into fall here in the Queen City, and as you start to clean up those fall leaves and debris, the city of Charlotte is giving away compostable yard waste bags in exchange for plastic bags. Charlotte Solid Waste Services worked hard last...
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC
DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
Family-owned Stanly County furniture plant relocating just days after fire rips through building
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Stanfield, North Carolina, are coming together in support of a family-owned furniture plant that lost its factory in a large fire last Friday. Morgan Chair announced that just a week after the devastating fire, they plan to reopen at a different location. "Instead...
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report. On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.
WBTV
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular South Carolina farm is opening its corn maze and pumpkin patch on the first full day of fall. The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is “Great Train Robbery” and is modeled after the same train they hope to have running on the farm next spring.
WCNC
Pups N' Pints Saturday, September 24th in Waxhaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend there's a great event for dog and beer lovers... its' name says it all "Pups n' Pints". On Friday Danielle Spuler, and Lisa Cooper with the South Charlotte Dog Rescue stopped by to tell us all about it. They also brought Mercy with them...
City of Tega Cay could hire 'sharpshooters' as deer control method
TEGA CAY, S.C. — An overwhelming deer population has the city of Tega Cay is seeking a solution. There are a few options to get it under control, and one of them is to hire "sharpshooters" to euthanize the deer. According to the State of South Carolina, this idea...
WCNC
Create healthy habits this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Parkers Plate. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Pumpkin season is back in full swing. Here to tell us how you can enjoy the season and create some healthy habits is Carolina Tarazona, food and lifestyle expert.
The Carolina Raptor Center to release rehabilitated bald eagle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Raptor Center is celebrating its 25,000th raptor rehabilitation patient, since admitting its first bird in 1975, by releasing a two-year-old rehabilitated bald eagle at the Dragonfly Pond at Reedy Creek Nature Center Thursday at 2:30 p.m. According to a release, this represents nearly five...
Carowinds strictly enforces chaperone policy this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People had their identifications in-hand and left their bags at-home for Carowinds on Friday night. The evening marked the start of a new chaperone safety policy put into effect after a chaotic night at the park’s SCarowinds event last week. The new Scarowinds policy requires...
WCNC
'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing
HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
Power restored for thousands in west Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy officials are investigating after over 3,000 customers lost power in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon. The outage was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area near Billy Graham Parkway, not far from West Tyvola Road, officials said. Power was restored for over 3,000 customers...
WCNC
Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best...
country1037fm.com
Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation
I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
WCNC
Resident Culture to Host Drag Queen Car Wash to Support RAIN
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Resident Culture Brewing Co. will host the fourth annual BVD (Bingo Verifying Diva) Drag Queen Car Wash presented by RAIN 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at its Plaza Midwood location, 2101 Central Ave. RAIN has held this annual event with their partners at Resident Culture since 2019 to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by RAIN.
WCNC
