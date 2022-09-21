ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Archadeck the outdoor design professionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you're searching for custom deck, pergola, 3-season room, porch, and patio builder in the Charlotte, area, choose Archadeck of Charlotte. Here with more is the owner, David Berryhill. Fall and Winter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC

DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
DENVER, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Evergreen, NC
WCNC

A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.

Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report. On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant#Tree Planting#Concord#Treescharlotte
WCNC

Pups N' Pints Saturday, September 24th in Waxhaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend there's a great event for dog and beer lovers... its' name says it all "Pups n' Pints". On Friday Danielle Spuler, and Lisa Cooper with the South Charlotte Dog Rescue stopped by to tell us all about it. They also brought Mercy with them...
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

Create healthy habits this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Parkers Plate. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Pumpkin season is back in full swing. Here to tell us how you can enjoy the season and create some healthy habits is Carolina Tarazona, food and lifestyle expert.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Youtube
WCNC

The Carolina Raptor Center to release rehabilitated bald eagle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Raptor Center is celebrating its 25,000th raptor rehabilitation patient, since admitting its first bird in 1975, by releasing a two-year-old rehabilitated bald eagle at the Dragonfly Pond at Reedy Creek Nature Center Thursday at 2:30 p.m. According to a release, this represents nearly five...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Carowinds strictly enforces chaperone policy this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People had their identifications in-hand and left their bags at-home for Carowinds on Friday night. The evening marked the start of a new chaperone safety policy put into effect after a chaotic night at the park’s SCarowinds event last week. The new Scarowinds policy requires...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation

I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Resident Culture to Host Drag Queen Car Wash to Support RAIN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Resident Culture Brewing Co. will host the fourth annual BVD (Bingo Verifying Diva) Drag Queen Car Wash presented by RAIN 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at its Plaza Midwood location, 2101 Central Ave. RAIN has held this annual event with their partners at Resident Culture since 2019 to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by RAIN.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy