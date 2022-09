CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a season-high 13 highlight games during Week 5 of the Friday Night Sports Blitz!. -Veterans Memorial dominates district opener over Moody. -Flour Bluff wins non-district home game over Rockport-Fulton. -Carroll drops district opener on the road to Victoria East. FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS BLITZ...

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO