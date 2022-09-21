Wayne State hosts Concordia-St. Paul Saturday evening in the final North Division matchup for the Wildcat football team at Cunningham Field in Wayne. The 'Cats are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2012 following last week's 49-10 win at Minot State while the visiting Golden Bears bring a 0-3 mark to Wayne following a 44-23 setback at home last week to Sioux Falls.

WAYNE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO