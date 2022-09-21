Read full article on original website
Connection Project supported by United Way Campaign
As the Norfolk United Way campaign continues, one organization that benefits form their support is the Connection Project. Executive Director Tim Young says the Connection Project helps those dealing with mental health and substance use challenges, providing individuals with a safe, clean environments for them to go to. Young says...
Prison Time For Woman Damaging Iowa Pipeline
Des Moines, Iowa (AP) A federal judge has sentenced an Arizona woman to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered 32 year old...
Iowa Reports 10,000 COVID Deaths During Pandemic
(AP) State officials report this week that more than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa. Iowa data updated on Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a...
Norfolk girls golfers seventh at Lincoln East invitational
The Norfolk girls golf team finished seventh in the 16-team Lincoln East invitational on Thursday. Maddi Fineran was Norfolk’s top performer, finishing 16th with a round of 88. Team scores: Lincoln East, 305; Lincoln Pius X, 351; Papillion-La Vista South, 351; Kearney, 355; Lincoln East JV, 358; Lincoln Southwest...
Firefighters respond to smoking trailer on 12th Street
Norfolk Fire and Rescue battled a trailer fire yesterday afternoon. Captain Steve Bonsall says initial units arrived to Lot #78 at 3207 S. 12th Street around 4 p.m. to light smoke coming from caves, while encountering moderate smoke and heat coming from the main doorway. It took about 20 minutes...
Wayne State's Jazmine Taylor named NSIC women's golfer of the week
Jazmine Taylor of Wayne State was announced Wednesday as the Northern Sun Conference women’s golfer of the week following her performance at the Golden Bear Classic in Blaine, Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday. It’s the second time in her Wildcat career (Oct. 13, 2021) that Taylor has collected NSIC women’s golfer of the week honors.
Ochoa wins individual gold, Norfolk girls second at North Star Invite
Norfolk's Isaac Ochoa won the 5,000-meter Lincoln North Star Invitational on Thursday in a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds, 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Max Meyers of Lincoln Southwest. Meanhile, the Norfolk girls lost a close team race for the second straight week. Last week the Panthers settled for...
Undefeated Wayne State to host Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday
Wayne State hosts Concordia-St. Paul Saturday evening in the final North Division matchup for the Wildcat football team at Cunningham Field in Wayne. The 'Cats are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2012 following last week's 49-10 win at Minot State while the visiting Golden Bears bring a 0-3 mark to Wayne following a 44-23 setback at home last week to Sioux Falls.
Wayne wins its own girls golf invite
The Wayne girls golf team won its own invitational on Thursday at the Wayne Country Club. Cecilia Arndt of Columbus earned medalist honors with a 79. Team scores: Wayne, 376; Columbus Scotus, 384; Pierce, 398; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 404; O'Neill, 409; Fremont Bergan, 410; Boone Central, 415; Battle Creek, 422; Columbus Lakeview, 424; Hartington Cedar Catholic, 450; Norfolk Junior Varsity, 471; South Sioux City, 514; Norfolk Catholic. 547; Schuyler, 566.
Beller, Cada power No. 1 Wayne State in sweep at No. 4 St. Cloud State
WAYNE - Kelsie Cada and Taya Beller combined for 30 of Wayne State’s 43 kills to propel the #1 ranked Wildcats to a 25-20, 25-13, 27-25 NSIC volleyball sweep Friday evening at #4 St. Cloud State. WSC improves to 15-0 and 5-0 in the NSIC while the host Huskies suffer their first loss and are now 12-1 and 4-1 in league play.
Wayne State soccer defeats Minnesota-Crookston
WAYNE - Wayne State defeated Minnesota Crookston 3-0 in NSIC Action Friday afternoon in Wayne. Wayne State moves to 1-5-2 while Minnesota Crookston falls to 1-7-0 on the season. The first Wildcat goal came at the 7:40 minute mark of the first half when midfielder Annika Syvrud broke away from...
