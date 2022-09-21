ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping Kids, Families, and Communities Safe as Children are Back to School

Back-to-school is traditionally an exciting time for parents, teachers, and educators. With New York City returning to school this month after COVID-19 kept children isolated from classmates and, in many instances, interrupted routine medical visits, experts fear the population will have lower immunity and be behind on routine vaccines. The...
Max Politics Podcast: Getting New York Out of Its Housing Crisis

September 23, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Getting New York Out of Its Housing Crisis. Moses Gates, Vice President for Housing and Neighborhood Planning at the Regional Plan Association, joined the show to discuss New York City's housing crisis, what policies are key to addressing it, the unique political moment we're in, and how to find more consensus on this contentious issue.
