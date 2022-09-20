ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

The Associated Press

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Storylines Ahead of MNF Game vs. Dallas

There will be no shortage of storylines Monday night when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football. The Giants enter Week 3 of the NFL season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2016 and will be looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when they ...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game

The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Mets beat Athletics 9-2 to extend division lead over Braves

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Eduardo Escobar has found his hitting stroke at just the right time for the New York Mets. Escobar hit a grand slam, Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings in his return to Oakland, and the Mets extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Athletics 9-2 on Friday night. After a stint on the injured list in August, Escobar is playing his best ball at the most important time of year for the Mets. He is hitting .329 with seven homers and 17 RBIs this month. “It’s nice to be able to have those results after working so hard each and every day,” he said “But the process hasn’t really changed. I’m just happy that we’re able to go out there and win games and that I’m helping the team win games.”
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Best betting trends to know

We are already into Week 3 of the NFL season. Can you believe it? More importantly, we've already seen some stunning betting trends and outcomes coming to fruition. Now let's keep it rolling!. For the second week in a row, FOX Sports Research had some big winners in last week’s...
NFL

