OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Eduardo Escobar has found his hitting stroke at just the right time for the New York Mets. Escobar hit a grand slam, Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings in his return to Oakland, and the Mets extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Athletics 9-2 on Friday night. After a stint on the injured list in August, Escobar is playing his best ball at the most important time of year for the Mets. He is hitting .329 with seven homers and 17 RBIs this month. “It’s nice to be able to have those results after working so hard each and every day,” he said “But the process hasn’t really changed. I’m just happy that we’re able to go out there and win games and that I’m helping the team win games.”

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO