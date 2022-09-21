Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
nbc25news.com
Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie files lawsuit in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
Burton Walmart evacuated due to natural gas leak
BURTON, MI – A local Walmart store was evacuated Friday morning due to concerns over what authorities called a small natural gas leak. The Burton Walmart store, 5323 E. Court St., was evacuated at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, due to a small odor and leak of natural gas, police said.
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsgw.com
Body Found in Bay City Identified
The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint
A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
abc12.com
Widow of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie sues driver accused of killing him
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The widow of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver accused of causing the crash that claimed Birnie's life. Tina Birnie filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000" from the 16-year-old driver from Montrose and the boy's father, who owned the vehicle he was driving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lansing man arrested after police chase
Michigan State Police troopers say they arrested a Lansing man after an attempted traffic stop.
Police investigating a cutting at Bridgeport High School, building on lockdown
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI -- Bridgeport High School has been placed in secure mode after a cutting occurred the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22. A media alert from Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 11:43 a.m. stated that the scene was secure and not active. Police from Bridgeport Township, Frankenmuth, Saginaw County...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Sept. 22
A Flint woman is sharing her story after she was awarded $100,000 by a jury following her refusal to falsify blood test results for Flint children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water during the water crisis. Zaria the dog has been rescued. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. After more than...
nbc25news.com
WANTED: Michigan State Police looking for teen homicide suspect
METRO DETROIT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to locate what they are calling a dangerous criminal. Police are looking for 18-year-old Allen Marion. He is approximately 5’6”. Call MSP if you know of his whereabouts. Police believe that Marion is a suspect...
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
Michigan man killed in Grand Traverse County crash identified as 57-year-old UPS driver
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a man who died in a Northern Michigan crash. UpNorthLive reports that Timothy Strobl, 57, of Interlochen was killed after crashing his UPS truck on Beitner Road near River Road in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16.
One Person Dead After Three-Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A three-car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. That crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg. The Sheriff’s Office says three cars were involved, and there was a fatality, but no other details have been released. Westbound lanes on...
Comments / 0