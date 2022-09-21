VERO BEACH — A 28-year-old man was jailed after police found him with more than 50 grams of fentanyl – along with other drugs – during a traffic stop last week. Tyler Joseph Bendo, of the 6000 block of Sequoia Circle, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bendo was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on a $171,000 bond.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO