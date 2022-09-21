Read full article on original website
In Memory: Sept. 23
Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., 81, Vero Beach. Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., age 81, passed away September 20, 2022, at VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach. He was born on March 1, 1941, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Anna Bell Toperzer.
Crime Blotter: Sept. 22
Sandeep D. Barot, 33, of the 400 block of 53rd Square, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): two counts of felony battery on person over 65, violation of probation felony offense, resisting arrest without violence. Tommy Morris Biggoms, 38, of the 4500 block of 43rd Court, Vero Beach; Status:...
Man charged with trafficking fentanyl
VERO BEACH — A 28-year-old man was jailed after police found him with more than 50 grams of fentanyl – along with other drugs – during a traffic stop last week. Tyler Joseph Bendo, of the 6000 block of Sequoia Circle, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bendo was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on a $171,000 bond.
