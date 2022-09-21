ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

veronews.com

In Memory: Sept. 23

Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., 81, Vero Beach. Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., age 81, passed away September 20, 2022, at VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach. He was born on March 1, 1941, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Anna Bell Toperzer.
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard

WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

East coast bank continues to go big as it grows westward

Stuart-based Seacoast Bank has capped an aggressive period of Gulf Coast expansion with the appointment of veteran Florida banker Tom Lambert as its Tampa market president. Key takeaway: The past five years have seen Stuart-based Seacoast Bank become a major player in the Gulf Coast banking market. Core challenge: Seacoast...
TAMPA, FL
jupitermag.com

Leader of Natural Aesthetic Beauty

Patients seeking to achieve their ideal body or facial aesthetic in West Palm Beach have seen unparalleled results from Pinsky Plastic Surgery. Founded in 1991 by distinguished plastic surgeon Dr. Mark A. Pinsky, the practice is guided by leaders in the specialty of beauty and aesthetics. Pinsky and Dr. Vincent Chavanon appreciate each patient’s unique characteristics and aesthetic goals before developing a beauty plan. This allows them to artistically reveal a patient’s natural beauty, rather than create the all-too-often “overdone” result.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.999 Million Riverfront West Indies Design Home in Vero Beach is A Truly Masterpiece of Sophistication

The Home in Vero Beach, a West Indies estate with unparalleled in age, quality, design and location offering amazing, unencumbered sunsets across the river is now available for sale. This house located at 1355 Sunset Point Ln, Vero Beach, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Karen E Gaskill (Phone: 772-559-5567) at Coldwell Banker Paradise for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Bryce Allyn Trio at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Singer/guitarist Bryce Allyn Rutkowski brings his Bryce Allyn Trio to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Sept. 24, 7-10 p.m. The Bryce Allyn Trio is a condensed version of The Bryce Allyn Band, a reggae/rock/funk band from Jupiter. Bryce Allyn is the former front man for...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical Storm Ian path shifts slightly west of Florida

Tropical Storm Ian’s path has shifted slightly to the west, which is good news for Sebastian, Florida. But forecasters warn that it’s path could change again by Monday. Residents should continue to make hurricane preparations. In Sebastian, we’re still in the “cone of uncertainty.” But the change in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed at $2.9 Million, This Brand New Lavish lakefront Home in Rockledge has Everything for Resort Lifestyle Living

The Home in Rockledge, a lavish lakefront estate has a spacious family room, a fountain saltwater pool, spa, a gorgeous quartz island kitchen, an outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4574 Milost Dr, Rockledge, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call DeWayne Carpenter (Phone: 321-214-8400) at Compass Florida, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Rockledge.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
veronews.com

Copper pipes break: Is county water to blame?

Hundreds of our neighbors have spent many thousands of dollars to remediate and replumb their homes the past five years because of leaks in their copper water pipes – and the numbers continue to spike. Local plumbing companies, in fact, say they’re receiving multiple calls each week from homeowners...
VERO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Property in Jupiter offers The Absolute Best of Luxe Living Seeking for $8.755 Million

The Property in Jupiter, a magnificent Mediterranean inspired home with incredible water views, custom inlays of all ceilings, and an inviting well thought out floor plan is now available for sale. This home located at 317 Old Jupiter Beach Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Prier (Phone: 315-323-1262) at PBI Executive Real Estate LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Property in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
jupitermag.com

Wedding Bliss at Pink Petal Bridal

Kim Ortiz has the best job in the world: She makes dreams come true. As the owner of Pink Petal Bridal in Jupiter, she helps brides find the wedding dress of their dreams for one of the most memorable days of their life. Located in Jupiter’s Driftwood Plaza, Pink Petal...
JUPITER, FL

