In a lot of ways the first season in orange and blue was a frustrating one for CJ Felder who transferred to Florida after two seasons at Boston College. You could tell things weren’t right from the beginning of the season. Florida played an exhibition with D2 Embry-Riddle, and Felder hardly saw the floor for much of the game. When he got on the court in the second half he found himself with a breakaway, and instead of flushing a dunk with authority he was barely able to elevate above the rim, softly finishing what was something between a layup and a dunk.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO