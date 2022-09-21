Read full article on original website
Related
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian
A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
Video shows RTD train split in 2 during derailment
New video has been released from the midweek Regional Transportation District train derailment.
2 separate downtown Denver stabbings leave 2 hospitalized
Denver Police reported responding to two separate stabbings late Friday night that left two people hospitalized, and both suspects still at large.
An improper turn and deadly crash, but who’s at fault?
Family members of a man who died in a crash are questioning why the other driver involved, a police officer who made an improper turn, was not cited or ticketed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
[VIDEO] $10,500,000 mansion hits the market in Colorado ski town
If convenient access to ski slopes and 360 degree mountain views in one of Colorado's most prestigious neighborhoods are on your dream house wish-list, look no further than this $10.5 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market. The 5,084-foot mansion is located in the Shock Hills neighborhood of Breckenridge,...
Armed man arrested after entering Children’s Hospital
Officers were called to Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus just after midnight on Saturday after a man allegedly entered with a handgun.
1,100 Xcel Energy customers in these areas could lose power Saturday
In an effort to support the state's wildfire mitigation work, Xcel Energy plans to temporarily cut the power off to roughly 1,100 of their customers According to Xcel Energy, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will be replacing power poles. To do this safely, the company said they must turn the power off for some customers in Evergreen, Morrison, Indian Hills and Kittredge on Saturday.
Rodents spark wildfire in Waterton Canyon
A fire that burned about a half acre of land near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday morning was caused by rodents that chewed through wires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
denverite.com
These Green Valley Ranch houses were made in a factory! They’re way better (and cheaper) than they sound
Over the next decades, downtown Denver’s population will likely double. But that’s not the only place growth is happening. The city’s also sprawling into the sunflower fields of the Eastern Plains, past Peña Boulevard, near Tower Road. There, new homes are filling the yawning gap between...
Summit Daily News
Police: Child returned to Summit County after mother attempted to flee with her joint-custody son to Mexico
Federal agents stopped a woman with ties to Summit County at the U.S.–Mexico border after police say she attempted to flee to San Cristóbal de las Casas, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office press release issued Thursday. The situation began Tuesday, Sept. 20, when deputies responded...
NTSB recommends breathalyzers in every car
The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending installing a blood alcohol monitoring system in every new car to reduce the number of deaths on highways.
Hiker who died on Longs Peak identified
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County
The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
Summit Daily News
Six-figure settlement over dog bite comes over 6 years after attack at Aspen business
ASPEN — A dog-bite victim’s attempts to collect an unpaid six-figure judgment in her favor has resulted in parties agreeing to a settlement of $225,000, according to filings in the U.S. District Court of Denver. The victim of the attack, former Aspenite and current midvalley resident Linda Hassall,...
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
Comments / 0