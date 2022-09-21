ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is wanted by Cincinnati police after he attacked someone by stabbing them in the shoulder with a meat cleaver, according to court documents. The incident occurred at 4752 Gray Rd. in Northside on Sept. 20, the affidavit says. Light Cole, 48, is considered armed and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police release videos as investigation into dismembered body continues

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police released a pair of videos Thursday in connection with their investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a man. Police say, John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked to speak to an officer about a homicide near the intersection of Stone Path Drive and Stone Path Court, Spokesperson Missy Knight wrote in a news release.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Dayton police pursuit ends with arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car. Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of robbing Warren County Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery investigation. Ronald Runyon is facing an aggravated robbery charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Runyon allegedly went through the drive-thru at the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in West Price Hill near Glenway Market Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say the victim was near a Metro bus stop on Rutledge Street when the suspect shot him in the leg. According to Metro’s external affairs spokesperson, Brandy...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

2nd suspect in Feb. shooting pleads not guilty

WILMINGTON — The second suspect in a deadly shooting entered a plea of not guilty. On Thursday, Willie Stuckey was arraigned in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on 11 charges. Stuckey, 21,was indicted in April on charges included two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, weapons under...
WILMINGTON, OH

