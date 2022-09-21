Read full article on original website
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
Teens charged with vandalizing Liberty park
Two teenage boys are facing criminal charges, accused of vandalizing bathrooms and a maintenance building at a Liberty park.
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
Fox 19
Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is wanted by Cincinnati police after he attacked someone by stabbing them in the shoulder with a meat cleaver, according to court documents. The incident occurred at 4752 Gray Rd. in Northside on Sept. 20, the affidavit says. Light Cole, 48, is considered armed and...
Sharonville PD: Active shooter report at Princeton High School a hoax
The Sharonville Police Department said the report of an active shooter at Princeton High School is a hoax.
Fox 19
Middletown police release videos as investigation into dismembered body continues
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police released a pair of videos Thursday in connection with their investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a man. Police say, John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked to speak to an officer about a homicide near the intersection of Stone Path Drive and Stone Path Court, Spokesperson Missy Knight wrote in a news release.
Cincinnati Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy for Killing a Teen in Over-the-Rhine Despite Recent Anti-Violence Measures
The entertainment area has seen sweeping changes from the city after an Aug. 7 shooting left nine people hospitalized.
Dayton police pursuit ends with arrest
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car. Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s […]
Fox 19
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County inmate is back in custody after he attempted to escape through a malfunctioning security door, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Craig Senteney, 21, exited through the door, climbed a security fence and then fled from the jail at approximately...
Fox 19
Blue Ash police trying to ID man who stole packages from retirement facility
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a suspect they say got inside a retirement home facility and stole packages from them. The person seen in photos from Blue Ash tried once to get inside the facility but was unsuccessful. Instead of leaving, police said he waited.
Fox 19
Man accused of robbing Warren County Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery investigation. Ronald Runyon is facing an aggravated robbery charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Runyon allegedly went through the drive-thru at the...
Fox 19
Vice mayor: Detective suspended for saying ‘n-word’ should be ‘fully exonerated, returned to duty’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s vice mayor is supporting a veteran detective whose police powers were recently suspended for saying the “n-word” on duty and calling for him to be put back on active duty. Detective Joehonny Reese, who is Black, is the third Cincinnati police officer in...
Fox 19
Clearcreek Township officers will not be charged for deadly officer-involved shooting
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - No charges will be filed against two Clearcreek Township officers in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting more than two months ago. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced Thursday that the investigation into the July 12 shooting is closed. The prosecutor’s office began investigating after...
Fox 19
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in West Price Hill near Glenway Market Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say the victim was near a Metro bus stop on Rutledge Street when the suspect shot him in the leg. According to Metro’s external affairs spokesperson, Brandy...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner's Office looking for family of woman who died in local motel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search is on for the family of a homeless woman who died this week in a local motel. Thirty-four-year-old Casey Swinegar was found on Wednesday at the Rest Inn Motel on Central Parkway. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is looking for relatives to give her a proper burial.
wnewsj.com
2nd suspect in Feb. shooting pleads not guilty
WILMINGTON — The second suspect in a deadly shooting entered a plea of not guilty. On Thursday, Willie Stuckey was arraigned in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on 11 charges. Stuckey, 21,was indicted in April on charges included two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, weapons under...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures arrest of Middletown murder suspect
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown gas station's surveillance system captures the arrest of a murder suspect Tuesday night. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was one of two people arrested after police a man was shot and dismembered inside a residence. According to police, on Tuesday, John Havens, 34, walked into the...
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance. Latoya Dale stood before a judge at the Kenton County Justice Center Thursday and did not enter a formal plea.
