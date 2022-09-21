ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

KCRG.com

Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15. The owner told TV9 he’s closing the restaurant for medical reasons, but he said if he can sell the restaurant to a new owner, it can remain open. Otherwise, the restaurant will have to close next month.
CENTER POINT, IA
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County

(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa couple returns home to recover after hot air balloon crash

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Iowa couple is still recovering nearly two months after a hot air balloon crash. Rich and Irene Wheeldon were badly burned when the hot air balloon they were riding in hit a power line and caught fire. It happened during Indianola's National Balloon Classic.  . After...
INDIANOLA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say

MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities say, belonging to a prehistoric Native American. The bone was found in early August by staff with the Marshall County Conversation Department. They found the bone and several others while conducting a wildlife survey. The bones were sent to the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner for testing. The tests found one bone was a human jawbone, the others were not human remains.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases

Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation

As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
BOONE, IA
KCRG.com

PETA requests cameras at Tyson Waterloo plant after incidents

The first-of-its kind resource for people dealing with substance abuse in eastern Iowa is now open in Cedar Rapids. A look inside the first brewery ever built in Madison County. Updated: 4 hours ago. We're getting a look inside a 19th century beer cave discovered here in Iowa. Capitol police...
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access

Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash

(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
BENTON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase

A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police...
ANKENY, IA

