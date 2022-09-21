This movie brings up a few interesting questions about society and about people in general since the idea of pushing people to their breaking point and beyond is one that bears some consideration, especially given the fact that people are already questioning what’s real these days and what’s been staged for their entertainment. Follow Me, also known as No Escape, is one of the several stories out there at this time that might make people realize that art imitating life imitating art is a very real phenomenon, even if this story is an entire fabrication that doesn’t follow the found footage model. What it does do is remind moviegoers that the distinction between what is real and what is not is far too often blurred for the sake of entertaining the masses. That’s kind of the message that’s picked up when internet celebrity Cole Turner is about to celebrate his tenth year of being a big name online and is invited to Russia to take part in an escape room activity that’s supposedly one of the best in the world.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO