Patrick Reed didn't have the best memories of Le Golf National, after being part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018 that was humbled by Thomas Bjorn's side. Reed went 1-2 for the American side that year. He also became embroiled in a bit of controversy after he famously called out U.S. skipper Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth.

GOLF ・ 22 HOURS AGO