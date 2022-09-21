Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
9 players who changed their minds about LIV Golf: "I'm obviously not going!"
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has no doubt had a huge impact on the world of professional golf, upsetting the status quo. Phil Mickelson claimed the PGA Tour would never be the same again as he urged their commissioner Jay Monahan to enter peace talks. Peace talks - at this...
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
Golf Digest
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
After claiming move to LIV Golf was to 'spend time with the kids,' Patrick Reed will play five events in September, 26 in 2022
As a means of deflecting talk that they were making a jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf for financial reasons, numerous players insisted a reduced workload was the reason they chose the upstart league backed by Saudi financing. But with a slip in his Official World Golf Ranking...
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa reveals which LIV Golf Tour pro he misses most
Collin Morikawa has revealed he misses Dustin Johnson the most after he defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Morikawa is one of four players making his debut for Davis Love III's U.S. side in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. It's not been the greatest of seasons...
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious
Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
golfmagic.com
After a slap in the face for LIV's Patrick Reed, his week just got worse
Patrick Reed didn't have the best memories of Le Golf National, after being part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018 that was humbled by Thomas Bjorn's side. Reed went 1-2 for the American side that year. He also became embroiled in a bit of controversy after he famously called out U.S. skipper Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth.
golfmagic.com
Breakdown of Rory McIlroy's friendships with LIV players "sad" says Donald
Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says it's "sad" Rory McIlroy is unlikely to continue friendships with players who have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. McIlroy, 33, lashed out at the LIV players before the Italian Open on the DP World Tour last week, suggesting he believes those who have joined Greg Norman's mega-money upstart should not be allowed to participate in the Ryder Cup.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Cantlay is not ruling out a shock move to LIV Golf
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay has not ruled out moving to LIV Golf in the future, following an interview with GOLF's Dylan Dethier at the Presidents Cup on Wednesday. Cantlay addressed the topic of LIV Golf in further detail with Dethier just moments after finishing his press conference where he spoke about a potential "coming together intervention" for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Davis Love called on a trusted set of eyes watching TV coverage. His name is Tiger Woods
CHARLOTTE — While lingering on the sixth tee Thursday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club and with his U.S. Presidents Cup team taking control early against an inexperienced International squad, Davis Love III had a few idle minutes and decided to dial up his honorary assistant captain. Of course, Tiger Woods took the call.
