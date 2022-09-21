ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

9 players who changed their minds about LIV Golf: "I'm obviously not going!"

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has no doubt had a huge impact on the world of professional golf, upsetting the status quo. Phil Mickelson claimed the PGA Tour would never be the same again as he urged their commissioner Jay Monahan to enter peace talks. Peace talks - at this...
Collin Morikawa reveals which LIV Golf Tour pro he misses most

Collin Morikawa has revealed he misses Dustin Johnson the most after he defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Morikawa is one of four players making his debut for Davis Love III's U.S. side in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. It's not been the greatest of seasons...
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious

Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
After a slap in the face for LIV's Patrick Reed, his week just got worse

Patrick Reed didn't have the best memories of Le Golf National, after being part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018 that was humbled by Thomas Bjorn's side. Reed went 1-2 for the American side that year. He also became embroiled in a bit of controversy after he famously called out U.S. skipper Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth.
Breakdown of Rory McIlroy's friendships with LIV players "sad" says Donald

Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says it's "sad" Rory McIlroy is unlikely to continue friendships with players who have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. McIlroy, 33, lashed out at the LIV players before the Italian Open on the DP World Tour last week, suggesting he believes those who have joined Greg Norman's mega-money upstart should not be allowed to participate in the Ryder Cup.
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
Patrick Cantlay is not ruling out a shock move to LIV Golf

PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay has not ruled out moving to LIV Golf in the future, following an interview with GOLF's Dylan Dethier at the Presidents Cup on Wednesday. Cantlay addressed the topic of LIV Golf in further detail with Dethier just moments after finishing his press conference where he spoke about a potential "coming together intervention" for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
