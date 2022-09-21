ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Fanfare for Fall’s Fabulous First Foray

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – As Fall officially begins in Utah it is a relief to have it actually feel like, well, Fall. After all the record-breaking heat that we endured at the beginning of the month and then the storms of Wednesday, we were all starting to feel like it would never come. But we can brush those thought aside because Fall is hear and it is glorious.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
ABC 4

Important tips to know for Fall Prevention Awareness Day

(Good Things Utah) As the weather cools in the fall and with winter right around the corner it’s a great time to think about a different kind of fall – actually preventing older adults from falling and getting hurt — either in their homes or unfamiliar and slippery outside locations. It’s also the leading cause of injury-related emergency department visits.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy