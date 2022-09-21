SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – As Fall officially begins in Utah it is a relief to have it actually feel like, well, Fall. After all the record-breaking heat that we endured at the beginning of the month and then the storms of Wednesday, we were all starting to feel like it would never come. But we can brush those thought aside because Fall is hear and it is glorious.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO