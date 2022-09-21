ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connell, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Suspect in Walla Walla trooper shooting held on attempted murder charges

Attempted murder and weapons charges have been filed against 37-year-old Brandon O’Neel of Walla Walla, in connection with Thursday night’s shooting of a Washington state Patrol trooper. Court documents say O’Neel is charged with first degree attempted murder with a firearm, first degree assault with a firearm, and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison

RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
RICHLAND, WA
Franklin County, WA
Connell, WA
Franklin County, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police

It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
KENNEWICK, WA
Jim Jacobs
NEWStalk 870

Deadly Shooting in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Body found believed to be missing Moses Lake woman, husband still unaccounted for

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 12:20 p.m.]: The Lincoln County Superior Court has issued a nation-wide extradition arrest warrant for Charles Bergman under the suspicion of Murder in the 1st Degree relating to the death of his wife, Theresa Bergman. Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies said Theresa's body was discovered in rural Lincoln County by a farmer on Sept. 22.
MOSES LAKE, WA
#Violent Crime
98.3 The KEY

UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital

What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack

EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
EPHRATA, WA

