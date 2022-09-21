Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Man Accused of Shooting State Patrol Trooper Charged With First-Degree Attempted Murder
Charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper Thursday, Sept. 22. Brandon D. O'Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, is charged with first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first degree assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm. Court documents say...
MyNorthwest.com
nbcrightnow.com
Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison
RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
Kennewick police seek to identify woman accused of stealing phone, wallet
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have information about the woman pictured above? She is linked to a crime that Kennewick police investigators could use some help with. According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department, the woman who is seen in the pictures above took someone else’s wallet and phone.
KHQ Right Now
Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
6th teen charged in deadly shootout at Pasco party. She’s accused of helping them flee
All six teens affiliated with same Tri-Cities gang, say police.
610KONA
Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police
It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
Kennewick gunshot victim dies at hospital as KPD suspects homicide
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: The name of the man who died from a gunshot wound in Kennewick overnight has been revealed by police investigators. His name was Fernando Pulido, and he was 36 years old. No further details have been released at this stage of the investigation. UPDATE at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 22: Kennewick police officials...
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
3 Southridge teens arrested after threats and a scuffle with school administrators
The teens are accused of threatening another student.
KEPR
Body found believed to be missing Moses Lake woman, husband still unaccounted for
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 12:20 p.m.]: The Lincoln County Superior Court has issued a nation-wide extradition arrest warrant for Charles Bergman under the suspicion of Murder in the 1st Degree relating to the death of his wife, Theresa Bergman. Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies said Theresa's body was discovered in rural Lincoln County by a farmer on Sept. 22.
Feds Shut Down Massive Illegal Marijuana Operation in Burbank
An illegal marijuana operation was shut down by the Feds Thursday in Burbank. After authorities were alerted to the activity, several law enforcement agencies worked together to seize almost 1,200 pot plants. Hundreds of pounds of processed illegal pot were also recovered in the 100 block of Dusty Road. A...
UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital
What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
2 People Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident in Benton County (Benton County, WA)
The officials reported a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck occurred on State Routr 221 and MP 4 four miles north of Paterson. The investigation reported that 24-year-old Adrian Brambila Ramirez of Sunnyside was traveling southbound on State Route 221 when he crossed the centerline and struck a semi heading northbound.
27-Year-Old Juan Garcia Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Moses Lake Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the 6700 block of Randolph Road North East Moses Lake at around 12:30 p.m. Officials reported that 47-year-old Jeffrey Mask hit the driver’s side of...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack
EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
GoFundMe Raises Thousands for WSP Trooper Shot in the Line of Duty
The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper. We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call...
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
