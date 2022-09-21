ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

There’s Something Fishy Happening Between Gab and a Far-Right GOP Candidate

When far-right Republican Joe Kent announced he was running for Congress in February of 2021, he also signed up for Gab — a social meda platform that even fellow Republicans have called a “cesspool of bigotry and anti-semitism.” But for almost a year after Kent’s announcement, his Gab his account didn’t exactly take off, languishing at a couple thousand followers well into the summer.
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
RadarOnline

'It Was A Joke!' Whoopi Goldberg Under Fire For Controversial Quip About Lindsey Graham's Sexuality On 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg sparked backlash following a controversial joke she made about South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday's episode of The View, explaining that it was nothing more than her poking fun. RadarOnline.com can confirm the drama kicked off after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre discussed his views on abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She questioned why Graham had a change of heart after recent news he introduced a federal ban, just weeks after declaring the issue should be left up to the states. Jean-Pierre said it was likely that Republicans are not only going to...
RadarOnline

‘Arrogant, Rude, Sexist’: MSNBC Viewers Meltdown Over Chris Matthews’ Return To Network Two Years After He Stepped Down From 'Hardball '

Chris Matthews returned to MSNBC for an appearance on Morning Joe but the very sight of him caused viewers to lose it, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Thursday, the 76-year-old ex-talk show host — who stepped down as host of Hardball in 2020 after harassment allegations by a reporter —was a surprise guest to talk about the NY attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family. His appearance set off a firestorm on Twitter with viewers upset he was allowed back on the air. “Get that serial harasser and his s— eating grin off my TV,” one viewer said.In March 2020,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30

Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
POTUS
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: Roman era brought to life at Romanian festival

RESCA, Romania (AP) — The clatter of shields and battle cries filled the misty air as warriors lifted their swords. Nearby, gladiators fought each other for their lives. A festival that featured historic reenactments brought the ancient Roman era back to life this month near a sleepy village in southern Romania, evoking a time when the area was part of the easternmost Dacian provinces of the Roman Empire.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
