fox4beaumont.com
Citizen comes to the rescue of clerk and holds masked robbery suspect until police arrive
PORT ARTHUR — Police say shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, they were called to a robbery at the Citgo gas station, 6599 West Port Arthur Road. When officers arrived on scene, they saw two men in some type of altercation. The clerk told officers that the masked robbery suspect walked into the store and demanded money in a threatening manner.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texans take aim against domestic violence at clay shoot in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — Southeast Texans came together to take aim against domestic violence. They gathered for the Take Aim Against Domestic Violence Charity Clay Shoot at the 1 in 100 Gun Club in Lumberton. The Family Services of Southeast Texas clay shoot raised money that will go toward building a...
fox4beaumont.com
Hardin County judge sets bonds totaling more than $2.5M for murder suspect
A judge in Hardin County set bonds totaling more than $2.5 million this morning for Clayton Lewis Carter in the killing of Roy Dean Willman. The bonds include $1.5 million for murder, $500,000 for tampering with evidence, $250,000 for theft of property, and $250,000 for fraudulent use of identifying information for the elderly, $50,000 on a second tampering with evidence charge and $15,000 on two drug charges.
fox4beaumont.com
Colmesneil student charged with making threat to shoot other students
TYLER COUNTY — From Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford - On Wednesday, September On Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at approximately 5:00 PM, Tyler County Deputies responded to Colmesneil ISD, in response to a report of terroristic threat. While on scene, Deputies gathered evidence including multiple witness statements, as well video footage from the school.
fox4beaumont.com
Demolition postponed for Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — From Texas Department of Transportation:. JEFFERSON COUNTY–The demolition of the Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 has been postponed. Once a new date has been set, information will be sent out.
fox4beaumont.com
PAPD seeks public assistance locating missing woman
PORT ARTHUR — Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. She is deaf, can read lips, and uses sign language. Her family is very concerned about her welfare. If you have information about her, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600.
fox4beaumont.com
All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
fox4beaumont.com
Update: All-clear given & shelter-in-place lifted following threats to West Brook, United
BEAUMONT — West Brook High School and Beaumont United have received an all-clear and lifted a shelter-in-place after a telephone threat earlier Thursday prompted the enhanced security measures. A similar threat prompted the same measures last Friday at West Brook. Anyone who makes such a threat can face felony...
fox4beaumont.com
Sensory room set up at Port Arthur elementary school to help with anxiety
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur ISD has created a sensory room for students at an elementary campus, so that they can decompress. The sensory room is design to ease anxiety that some students may be experiencing. The sensory room is set up at Booker T. Washington Elementary School...
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering longtime football coach Al Rabb
BEAUMONT — Football fans, educators, and many others in the community are remembering Al Rabb, a former football coach whose career spanned more than 40 years and included a state football title, but whose legacy is defined by his role in helping young student-athletes grow and develop, gaining the skills they need to succeed in life.
fox4beaumont.com
The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 5
TEXAS — The Silsbee Tigers battle against the West Orange-Stark Mustangs!. Check back for updates, scores, and highlights from previous weeks, like the Word of the Week.
