Liberty County, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Hardin County judge sets bonds totaling more than $2.5M for murder suspect

A judge in Hardin County set bonds totaling more than $2.5 million this morning for Clayton Lewis Carter in the killing of Roy Dean Willman. The bonds include $1.5 million for murder, $500,000 for tampering with evidence, $250,000 for theft of property, and $250,000 for fraudulent use of identifying information for the elderly, $50,000 on a second tampering with evidence charge and $15,000 on two drug charges.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Colmesneil student charged with making threat to shoot other students

TYLER COUNTY — From Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford - On Wednesday, September On Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at approximately 5:00 PM, Tyler County Deputies responded to Colmesneil ISD, in response to a report of terroristic threat. While on scene, Deputies gathered evidence including multiple witness statements, as well video footage from the school.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PAPD seeks public assistance locating missing woman

PORT ARTHUR — Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. She is deaf, can read lips, and uses sign language. Her family is very concerned about her welfare. If you have information about her, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Remembering longtime football coach Al Rabb

BEAUMONT — Football fans, educators, and many others in the community are remembering Al Rabb, a former football coach whose career spanned more than 40 years and included a state football title, but whose legacy is defined by his role in helping young student-athletes grow and develop, gaining the skills they need to succeed in life.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 5

TEXAS — The Silsbee Tigers battle against the West Orange-Stark Mustangs!. Check back for updates, scores, and highlights from previous weeks, like the Word of the Week.
SILSBEE, TX

