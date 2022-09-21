Longtime ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor Scott Van Pelt recently introduced the world to his new puppy, Redd. Redd, along with Van Pelt, made an appearance on Kevin Clark’s “Slow News Day” podcast. Redd wasn’t a scheduled participant in the podcast, but ended up being the main takeaway. As Van Pelt was in the middle of talking about his new puppy, Redd decided to make his presence known by taking a s— on camera.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO