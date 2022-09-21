BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against a 38-year-old woman who brought a pet raccoon into a Maddock bar earlier this month. According to online court records, Erin Christensen, of Maddock, faces A-misdemeanor charges of false information to law enforcement and tampering with physical evidence, as well as a B-misdemeanor Game and Fish violation.

BENSON COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO