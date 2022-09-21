Read full article on original website
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
KNOE TV8
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police say a fight broke out between a group of juveniles at Pecanland Mall shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022. Police said it was a verbal altercation between two juveniles that escalated into a physical altercation. Sgt. Michael Fendall said while officers were responding to the fight, an unknown suspect discharged a firearm inside the mall. Fendall said no one was shot.
KEDM
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Armed Robbery in West Monroe
Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash - Bouwell. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery of the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on September 21. Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation into the robbery identified Donald Bouwell, Jr. and James Stephenson as suspects. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish Deputies when they fled into a wooded area. After an extensive search, both suspects were apprehended in Union Parish and arrested on the charge of Armed Robbery. Bouwell was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional Union Parish charges. Stephenson was charged with additional Union Parish charges as well.
Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
KNOE TV8
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another person. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Sept. 23, 2022, on Richwood Rd. in Monroe. Monroe Police said in a press release they found two victims -- a male...
UPDATE: two suspects identified in Richwood Road shooting
UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, detectives have identified Jeremiah Bluford and Ronnie Jones as suspects in the September 23, 2022, early morning shooting at the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2. The shooting left one victim injured and another deceased. The suspects are wanted for Second-Degree Murder and other weapons charges. Bluford and Jones […]
Two suspects in custody after “shots fired” at Pecanland Mall
The Monroe Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a "shots fired" call they received Saturday evening at the Pecanland Mall in Monroe.
KNOE TV8
False Claim of Active Shooter at Neville High School
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2022, Monroe Police received a call regarding an active shooter situation at Neville High School. Authorities arrived on the scene within minutes and determined that the claims were false. Sgt. Michael Fendall with Monroe police said every school in Monroe...
KNOE TV8
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
Manhunt underway for 2 male suspects, last seen crashing car in Calhoun
Authorities are asking if you see either of the suspects to call local law enforcement immediately.
Mayor Gerald Brown of Richwood invites the community to State of the Town Address
RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Mayor Gerald Brown of Richwood will host the State of the Town Address at the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center. The meeting will begin at 10 AM at 2710 Martin Luther King Drive in Richwood. The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the current state of the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic case investigated, one arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after police investigated a domestic abuse case at Cinnamon Place Apartments on Apple Drive. Ruston Police officers spoke with a man who said he and his wife had a verbal altercation in their bedroom. The man said the altercation escalated when his wife, Melissa Traylor, 30, allegedly threw a bottle, striking him in the face.
KNOE TV8
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A call was received by the Monroe Police Department about an active shooter at Neville High School, according to Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brett Vidrine. Vidrine said the active shooter call turned out to be a false alarm. Neville Junior High was also placed on lockdown...
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Layla
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say Hello to Layla! She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Layla is a stray who came into the shelter from a family who could no longer keep her. Smith said Layla...
Meth, guns, and more meth: Monroe duo arrested after anonymous tip; allegedly possessed nearly 20 firearms
Over the past month, the Monroe Police Department has received complaints that occupants of a residence on Point Drive in Monroe, La. were using methamphetamine.
NBC 10 News Today : Louisiana Chicken Festival
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On NBC 10 News Today, Mitch in the Morning discuss the Louisiana Chicken Festival that is happening in Dubach, La this weekend, September 23, 2022 through September 24th. For more details about the festival, watch the video above.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspected shoplifter booked Sunday
Grambling Police arrested a New Orleans man Sunday after he allegedly resisted an officer investigating a shoplifting case. Rogers Chevron Mini Mart reported a theft in progress Sunday afternoon. The responding officer was given a description of the suspect who had taken multiple items without paying. The officer found a...
2 suspects attempt to burglarize hardware store; one suspect falls through the roof
An attempted burglary of a West Monroe business results in one of the suspects falling through the roof.
