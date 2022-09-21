ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Arkansas recreational marijuana measure approved for November ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas is one step closer to getting a recreational marijuana program after a written decision by the state Supreme Court said it will allow the ballot measure to be placed on the upcoming November ballot. This comes after a back-and-forth dispute all summer between the...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy