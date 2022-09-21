ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
ktoe.com

Woman Dies In Waseca House Fire

(Waseca, MN) — A person’s dead after a house fire in southern Minnesota. The fire broke out at a home in Waseca Wednesday evening. Police say firefighters rescued an adult woman from inside the house but she died at the scene. Her cause of death hasn’t been determined and her identity hasn’t been released.
WASECA, MN
KEYC

Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
WINTHROP, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
North Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
North Mankato, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

One person dead following house fire in Waseca

Crews were called Wednesday night to a structure fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest in Waseca. The event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about brain health and functions, as well as those overcoming brain injury trauma. Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns. Updated:...
WASECA, MN
KAAL-TV

Owatonna man pleads guilty to attempted converter theft, meth possession

(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man pleaded guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter from a towing lot and methamphetamine possession in Olmsted County Court. Mark Anthony Sanford, 36, surrendered himself to officers on Monday, June 27, after a witness heard and saw him attempting to saw the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety releases policy concerning new drone

An open house will be held at the MCHS Event Center today, where city officials will talk to residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups. Cooler, more fall-like weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Albert Lea shooter convicted. Updated:...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scammers#Construction Project#Fraud#Jbs
nwestiowa.com

Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage

ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
ALTON, IA
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Wheels were stolen off of a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Street south on Monday, Sept. 12. Locks were cut and storage lockers were entered on the 200 block of Holiday Avenue on Thursday, Sept....
CANNON FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening

(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KEYC

BCA: ‘Swatting’ calls impact 15 Minnesota schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West was one of at least 15 schools across Minnesota that law enforcement responded to Wednesday after receiving reports of an active shooter. The building was put on lockdown, with students in hiding and parents panicking for their kids’ safety. But when armed first...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fall family traditions at Lone Pine Acres

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are a lot of local options for us here in Southern Minnesota when it comes to fall activities. One of those is Lone Pine Acres near Mankato. You can find Lone Pine Acres at 25 Copper Mountain Drive in Mankato. They say they are planning some events as we head into the fall season. You can stay updated through the Lone Pine Acres Facebook page.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Prison sentence for southern Minnesota overdose death

MANKATO, Minn. – The man who supplied the drugs in a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota is heading to prison for several years. Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, was sentenced Wednesday to six years and two months in state prison, with credit for 394 days already served. Law enforcement says Hickman will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy