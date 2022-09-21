Read full article on original website
Related
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
ktoe.com
Woman Dies In Waseca House Fire
(Waseca, MN) — A person’s dead after a house fire in southern Minnesota. The fire broke out at a home in Waseca Wednesday evening. Police say firefighters rescued an adult woman from inside the house but she died at the scene. Her cause of death hasn’t been determined and her identity hasn’t been released.
KEYC
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
KEYC
Windom-based housing organization sends volunteers to repair local homes
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - When a Mountain Lake woman, Sherri Penner, needed her 96-year-old mother’s home upgraded, Rebuilding Together Minnesota sent a swarm of volunteers to help. “I saw it in the newspaper- the phone number- and it just went really fast. I told them what I needed:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
KEYC
One person dead following house fire in Waseca
Crews were called Wednesday night to a structure fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest in Waseca. The event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about brain health and functions, as well as those overcoming brain injury trauma. Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns. Updated:...
KAAL-TV
Owatonna man pleads guilty to attempted converter theft, meth possession
(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man pleaded guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter from a towing lot and methamphetamine possession in Olmsted County Court. Mark Anthony Sanford, 36, surrendered himself to officers on Monday, June 27, after a witness heard and saw him attempting to saw the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety releases policy concerning new drone
An open house will be held at the MCHS Event Center today, where city officials will talk to residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups. Cooler, more fall-like weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Albert Lea shooter convicted. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
KEYC
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
This is the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation. The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for the public’s help in putting together a new exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Building’s 100th anniversary. Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins. Updated: 3 hours ago. Highway 14...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports
The past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Wheels were stolen off of a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Street south on Monday, Sept. 12. Locks were cut and storage lockers were entered on the 200 block of Holiday Avenue on Thursday, Sept....
Southern Minnesota News
2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening
(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
KEYC
BCA: ‘Swatting’ calls impact 15 Minnesota schools
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West was one of at least 15 schools across Minnesota that law enforcement responded to Wednesday after receiving reports of an active shooter. The building was put on lockdown, with students in hiding and parents panicking for their kids’ safety. But when armed first...
KEYC
Fall family traditions at Lone Pine Acres
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are a lot of local options for us here in Southern Minnesota when it comes to fall activities. One of those is Lone Pine Acres near Mankato. You can find Lone Pine Acres at 25 Copper Mountain Drive in Mankato. They say they are planning some events as we head into the fall season. You can stay updated through the Lone Pine Acres Facebook page.
KIMT
Prison sentence for southern Minnesota overdose death
MANKATO, Minn. – The man who supplied the drugs in a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota is heading to prison for several years. Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, was sentenced Wednesday to six years and two months in state prison, with credit for 394 days already served. Law enforcement says Hickman will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.
Without hydrants, eight fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee
A fire in the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township on Thursday, Sept 22. Courtesy of Nick Moritz. Firefighters from across the southwest metro were sent to a pole building fire near Shakopee on Thursday evening. According to the Shakopee Fire Department, the flames were reported around 7:20...
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-22-22 - clipped version
For Mankato Public Safety to be able to use the drone, they are required to have a policy, viewed by the public, about how the drone will be used by law enforcement. Officials to meet with residents for community investment plan. Updated: 7 hours ago. An open house will be...
Comments / 0