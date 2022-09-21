Read full article on original website
Leading Consumer Credit Card SuperNet Joins The Stage At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Michael Tsang, CEO of SuperNet, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. SuperNet is a fast growing card network brand allowing cardholders to spend at general everyday merchants but also at Cannabis related merchants. SuperNet was developed as one of the first payment processors to allow the use of their technology for the Cannabis industry.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
Be Flexible And Get A Supportive Equity Partner — Altmore Capital Co-Founder Advises Companies At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Since 2017, Altmore Capital seems to have been providing that much-needed specialty finance focused exclusively on the U.S. cannabis industry. The company provides flexible financing options to both its plant-touching and ancillary partners. As the global legal cannabis market was valued at $17.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Billionaire Will Bring The Space Race Ethos To The Cannabis Industry?
As billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson race for space, who will be the leaders in the nascent cannabis industry as it vaults to astronomical heights?. Operators in various parts of the cannabis industry offered Benzinga their takes. Providing various responses, most focused less on the people and more so the brands and companies that could be headed to the moon, of sorts.
Why Jim Cramer Says He Likes This Stock Over Medtronic
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is a much better company than Medtronic plc MDT. When asked about Dow Inc. DOW, Cramer said, "Don’t buy it back." The "Mad Money" host recommended sticking with Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. Cramer said SoFi...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. United...
Peering Into Ucommune International's Recent Short Interest
Ucommune International's UK short percent of float has fallen 30.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 27 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Scott Greiper Of Viridian Capital Advisors Leads Panel At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Scott Greiper, Founder and President of Viridian Capital Advisors, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. Viridian Capital Advisors was one of the earliest forms of its kind to offer institutional financial and strategic advice in the legal cannabis sector. Today Viridian Capital Advisors offers investment services, strategic advisory and more.
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Park Lawn Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation PLC PLC.U))) ("PLC") announced today that the quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share will be payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2022. PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Repeats Bullish Silver Call: How Much $1,000 Invested In The Metal Will Fetch If Kiyosaki's Target Is Hit
The recent market malaise has hit financial assets across the board. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki, however, has been recommending buying silver, gold and Bitcoin BTC/USD amid the market and economic turmoil. What Happened: The best-selling author on Tuesday reaffirmed his call for silver going to $100-$500. To...
Analyzing Silver Crest Acquisition's Short Interest
Silver Crest Acquisition's SLCR short percent of float has fallen 62.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 41 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Analyst Sees 'Multiple Catalysts' To Drive Revenue Growth For Yatra
H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4. Yatra’s shares rose 54.3% year-to-date, driven by stronger operating performance as demand for travel in leisure and corporate segments picks up. Buck believes the pandemic has...
