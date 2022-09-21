Read full article on original website
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra: GU Prep vs Mead, Lewis & Clark vs Ridgeline
We are starting to get into the thick of the high school football season, and Friday night gave us possibly the game of the year between Gonzaga Prep and Mead up at Union Stadium and Lewis & Clark cruised over Ridgeline as they look to make the playoffs. COPYRIGHT 2022...
slipperstillfits.com
2022-23 Player Preview: Braden Huff
Mark Few certainly has a type. While Braden Huff is the only freshman on the 2022-23 edition of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and has yet to play a competitive minute of basketball in a Gonzaga uniform, there’s a familiar quality about him. Perhaps it’s the 6’10” frame with the skillset...
KXLY
First Friday of fall looks fabulous – Mark
Happy Friday! It’s the first Friday of fall, and we’ll see sun and clouds today. You can expect a warm and sunny weekend. Light SW winds in the morning with a breezy afternoon. Variable clouds and less smoke coming from the Southwest. It’ll be around average and dry...
KXLY
Pack your sweater for tailgating this weekend – Mark
Today will be a beautiful day with some breezy conditions. The trend continues into the weekend, but if you’re heading out to tailgate this weekend, make sure you grab a sweater. It will be a bit chillier in the morning, but we’ll warm up for the afternoon. Tracking...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
KXLY
Above-average weekend with warmer temperatures moving in – Mark
Here is what you need to know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some partly cloudy skies and cool nights before it warms up next week. We are expected to be near 90 degrees on Tuesday, and there is no sign of rain in the foreseeable future.
KXLY
Morning rain showers to afternoon haze – Mark
Your Thursday is looking mild and with some light showers. We’re looking at a cool and cloudy Friday, with sunny and warmer temperatures for the weekend. The Thursday Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. We’ll see some morning rain showers, and then West wind will push this low...
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.
With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
KXLY
A cool first day of fall before summer-like weather returns – Kris
Welcome to Fall! The Autumnal Equinox was at 6:09 p.m. Thursday. We are tracking a seasonable first day of fall with a return to more summer-like temperatures in the 7-day forecast. Plan your Friday. Friday is the first full day of Fall, and it will feel like it, especially in...
Locals Won’t Be Happy With the List Bozeman Just Made
This news will get under the skin of many locals. If there is one thing that annoys locals here in the Gallatin Valley, it's tourists. The way they drive, act ridiculous, and try to pet the wildlife, they have a way of getting under the skin of Montanans. Well, this won't help their case.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Brush fire burning near Newman Lake, fully contained
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Fire crews report a brush fire burning Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Conservation Area has been 100% contained. Crews were able to put out the fire with the help of DNR, Fire District 9 and Spokane Valley Fire. There are no evacuations and no structures are...
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained
Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
montanarightnow.com
Crash with reported injuries blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A crash with reported injuries is blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman Wednesday. Bozeman Alerts warned drivers via Facebook to prepare for delays in the area. Police and firefighters are responding to the crash.
KREM
Two year project to begin to add center turn lane on Highway 53
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
A Famous Rock Band Once Wrote a Surprising Song About Ritzville Washington
Ritzville Washington Is Forever Immortalized By A Famous Rock Band's Song. One famous rock band once wrote a song about Ritzville Washington and it skyrocketed to the top of the music charts. If you love the 1990s, can you name the band?. Mudhoney Is Considered One Of The Founders Of...
