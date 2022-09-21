ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

slipperstillfits.com

2022-23 Player Preview: Braden Huff

Mark Few certainly has a type. While Braden Huff is the only freshman on the 2022-23 edition of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and has yet to play a competitive minute of basketball in a Gonzaga uniform, there’s a familiar quality about him. Perhaps it’s the 6’10” frame with the skillset...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

First Friday of fall looks fabulous – Mark

Happy Friday! It’s the first Friday of fall, and we’ll see sun and clouds today. You can expect a warm and sunny weekend. Light SW winds in the morning with a breezy afternoon. Variable clouds and less smoke coming from the Southwest. It’ll be around average and dry...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Pack your sweater for tailgating this weekend – Mark

Today will be a beautiful day with some breezy conditions. The trend continues into the weekend, but if you’re heading out to tailgate this weekend, make sure you grab a sweater. It will be a bit chillier in the morning, but we’ll warm up for the afternoon. Tracking...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Morning rain showers to afternoon haze – Mark

Your Thursday is looking mild and with some light showers. We’re looking at a cool and cloudy Friday, with sunny and warmer temperatures for the weekend. The Thursday Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. We’ll see some morning rain showers, and then West wind will push this low...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KREM2

Brush fire burning near Newman Lake, fully contained

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Fire crews report a brush fire burning Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Conservation Area has been 100% contained. Crews were able to put out the fire with the help of DNR, Fire District 9 and Spokane Valley Fire. There are no evacuations and no structures are...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
107.3 KFFM

OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
CHEWELAH, WA
KREM

Two year project to begin to add center turn lane on Highway 53

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
RATHDRUM, ID

