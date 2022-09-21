ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Destructive force: VALORANT devs and pros agree on the game’s best gun

The debate between Vandal and Phantom usage will dominate VALORANT forever. But for the leaders of the development team and the world-class players competing at Champions, the argument is pretty one-sided. In a Q&A posted on the Riot Games blog, the leaders of the VALORANT dev team expressed their thoughts...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Respawn addresses ongoing harassment toward Apex dev team

Apex Legends players are no different from fans of other free-to-play games: they have a lot of criticism and aren’t afraid to make it known. But Respawn Entertainment feels that the fan base has taken the criticism too far and it now counts as harassment. The backlash became too...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy