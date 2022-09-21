Read full article on original website
Related
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
dotesports.com
Destructive force: VALORANT devs and pros agree on the game’s best gun
The debate between Vandal and Phantom usage will dominate VALORANT forever. But for the leaders of the development team and the world-class players competing at Champions, the argument is pretty one-sided. In a Q&A posted on the Riot Games blog, the leaders of the VALORANT dev team expressed their thoughts...
dotesports.com
Respawn addresses ongoing harassment toward Apex dev team
Apex Legends players are no different from fans of other free-to-play games: they have a lot of criticism and aren’t afraid to make it known. But Respawn Entertainment feels that the fan base has taken the criticism too far and it now counts as harassment. The backlash became too...
Comments / 0