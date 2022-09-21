ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Midtown restaurant Tito & Pep wins national recognition

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Tito & Pep , a midtown Tucson restaurant, has made the New York Times list of Top 50 nationwide restaurants of 2022.

Third-generation Tucsonan John Martinez is the owner and chef of the restaurant, which specializes in mesquite-fired cuisine. He said "it was amazing news to wake up to."

It's been a big year for Tito & Pep, and Martinez: He was also a semi-finalist for the 2022 James Beard Foundation's Best Chef in the Southwest Award .

"What, you know, we're going for is really just having a place where people are happy to come in and eat doesn't have to be the most like posh, fine dining experience," said Martinez.

Tito & Pep is also known for its mid-century decor, one-of-a kind cocktails and a full-service beverage menu featuring locally brewed beer.

Martinez says representing the community is also important to his business.

"You know, we certainly want to be a comfortable neighborhood place...representative [of] midtown Tucson, representative of our community and to have, you know publication like the New York Times kind of recognize what we do, recognize Tucson overall, and it kind of like you know, include us was just, it was phenomenal," Martinez said.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

thisistucson.com

This pizza truck is opening inside a popular downtown coffee shop

It was 2020 when Jared Schwartz got a mixer and started making pizza dough, eventually selling DIY pizza kits and donating pizzas to hospitality employees. It was also 2020 when he moved from Phoenix to Tucson, and started pizza trailer Over The Counter. He moved here with his partner Ashley, a resident at Banner’s pediatric program and someone you’ve likely seen if you've ever eaten at Over The Counter before.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Small-town feed store brings Picture Rocks together

The Valley Feed & Supply is more than an outlet for pet and animal needs. It’s a community gathering place. With its 1800s western general store feel, customers come not only to pick up their feed, but to socialize with ranchers, farmers and other residents living in Picture Rocks. They gather at the store to share their stories.
PICTURE ROCKS, AZ
