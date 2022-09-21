ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, so he didn’t yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he’d recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he’d had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He’d even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
The Best Fall Foliage in Every State

What’s better than a pumpkin spice latte and unlikely to go out of fashion? Autumn foliage. Nearly every state goes through a dramatic, multicolored transformation as temperatures drop in the fall. (Here are 40 charming small towns to visit this fall.) 24/7 Tempo dug up the best spots to view fall foliage in each state […]
Taste Fall at This Monk Bakery Hidden in the Woods of Michigan

The first time I met a group of silent monks in Michigan, the head baker Father Basil told me all about cookies and muffins. We weren’t breaking the rules, though. While the monks have mostly taken a vow of silence here at the Holy Protection Monastery, speaking is allowed for those—like Father Basil—who work in the bakery, The Jampot, which is nestled into the forest next to a tall waterfall.
