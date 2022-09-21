Read full article on original website
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, so he didn’t yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he’d recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he’d had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He’d even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
Bassmaster’s Best Bass Lake of 2022 Is In Upstate New York’s Backyard
With temperatures cooling across Upstate New York, bass fishing is starting to get very serious. While the official start to Black Bass (aka Largemouth and Smallmouth) catch season in New York is June 15, the best keeper fishing typically comes in the fall. New York has long been considered one...
The Best Fall Foliage in Every State
What’s better than a pumpkin spice latte and unlikely to go out of fashion? Autumn foliage. Nearly every state goes through a dramatic, multicolored transformation as temperatures drop in the fall. (Here are 40 charming small towns to visit this fall.) 24/7 Tempo dug up the best spots to view fall foliage in each state […]
These 8 Historic Covered Bridges in Maine Date Back as Far as 1840
There are nearly 800 covered bridges in the United States, many of them historical that have been around for over 100 years. These bridges are stuck in time and are examples of 19th-century engineering. According to Wikipedia, covered bridges in the U.S. were constructed for 100 years dating from the...
Thrillist
Taste Fall at This Monk Bakery Hidden in the Woods of Michigan
The first time I met a group of silent monks in Michigan, the head baker Father Basil told me all about cookies and muffins. We weren’t breaking the rules, though. While the monks have mostly taken a vow of silence here at the Holy Protection Monastery, speaking is allowed for those—like Father Basil—who work in the bakery, The Jampot, which is nestled into the forest next to a tall waterfall.
Oh My Gourd?! Did You Know These Odd Facts About Pumpkins?
How much do you know about the gourd-geous gourds that grace your home each year? Check out the top ten surprising facts about pumpkins!. It is about to be pumpkin season! Do you know these interesting facts about the glorious gourds of Fall?. Top 10 Tips for Getting the Most...
