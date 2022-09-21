ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Two people shot and injured near Stewart, Nellis in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:37 a.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Oakford Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Woman shot husband, then herself, police say

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

1 woman dead, 1 detained after shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the southeast valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. Someone had reported that another person was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Las Vegas Valley#Lvmpd Air#North Las Vegas Police#Aliante Casino
Fox5 KVVU

Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Police investigate domestic battery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane. Officers reported to a domestic battery incident near Desert Rain Lane and Navajo Point Place around 7 p.m. The female victim safely left the residence. The suspect was arrested. SWAT...
HENDERSON, NV
KTNV

All lanes open after crash on Rancho Drive at Texas Station

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan occurred on Saturday morning, at approximately 8:37 a.m., on North Rancho Drive at Texas Station. Las Vegas Metro police responded soon after and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with "minor injuries." The driver of the sedan has been taken into custody under suspicion of DUI, which will now require an immediate blood draw.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with four stabbings of homeless people within a week. According to Las Vegas police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Martell, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed two people, a male and a female.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy