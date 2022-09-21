Read full article on original website
Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Two people shot and injured near Stewart, Nellis in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:37 a.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Oakford Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers...
Woman shot husband, then herself, police say
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
No bail for Las Vegas man accused of 2nd deadly DUI crash
Prentiss Bates, 50, had his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday morning for charges resulting from a crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Demarr Desean Sims of Las Vegas.
1 woman dead, 1 detained after shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the southeast valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. Someone had reported that another person was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas woman faces charges for driving 90 mph on wrong side of road, over medians to avoid police
with her headlights turned off for approximately 50 minutes while police attempted to stop her just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, the report stated.
Pedestrian struck and killed near Carey, Las Vegas Boulevard; 16-year-old arrested for DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old on a North Las Vegas street, according to police. The collision was reported at about 6:41 a.m. near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, said Sgt. Jeff Wall with North Las Vegas Police.
Report: Robbery suspect hid in 'underground flood tunnels' before arrest
A suspect involved in the robbery at Anthem Smoke and Gift Shop on Tuesday was taken into custody by Las Vegas police on Tuesday night.
Las Vegas police: Woman heard voices, saw visions before stabbing, killing older roommate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman accused of killing her older roommate in a home near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard allegedly heard voices in the days before the stabbing, her arrest report said. Police arrested Hailey Brown early Wednesday morning on charges of murder and child abuse. Officers found the victim, 63-year-old Teresa […]
Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
Arrest report: Las Vegas woman accused of killing roommate had apparent mental illness
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her roommate to death Thursday displayed apparent mental health issues after her arrest, according to police. Officers were called just before 2 a.m. about a stabbing in the 2200 block of Steele Street, near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Police investigate domestic battery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane. Officers reported to a domestic battery incident near Desert Rain Lane and Navajo Point Place around 7 p.m. The female victim safely left the residence. The suspect was arrested. SWAT...
Suspect in stabbing spree arrested after third attack on unhoused people
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of stabbing four people in the university district over the past week.
All lanes open after crash on Rancho Drive at Texas Station
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan occurred on Saturday morning, at approximately 8:37 a.m., on North Rancho Drive at Texas Station. Las Vegas Metro police responded soon after and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with "minor injuries." The driver of the sedan has been taken into custody under suspicion of DUI, which will now require an immediate blood draw.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in east valley hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the east valley Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 4:35 a.m. at Flamingo and Sandhill roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators learned that a stolen 2017...
Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with four stabbings of homeless people within a week. According to Las Vegas police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Martell, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed two people, a male and a female.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car
nt, the crash was reported around 4:35 a.m., and the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV.
Police certify ‘crime-free’ apartments in Las Vegas
Cheyenne Trails Apartments Property Manager Gloria Lopez has a simple goal. She wants a quiet community for all her residents.
