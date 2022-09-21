ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Spanish PM Sánchez says he has COVID, cancels appearance

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.The leader of Spain’s Socialist party and of the country’s coalition government said in a Twitter post that he was canceling his appearance at a Socialist event Sunday marking the beginning of the new political season after the summer recess.Sánchez did not say whether he was feeling ill or whether he would cancel other engagements next week.“I will keep working, taking all precautions,” he said.Sánchez last week attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He returned to Spain for an official event on Friday. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
