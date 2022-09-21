ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, MI

Southgate officials warn business that mural violates city ordinance

By Gino Vicci
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "We were amazed. She did an awesome job," said Makenzie Costello, whose family owns Cada's Hair Studio in Southgate.

Costello said her family immediately fell in love with the work of a local artist that painted a mural covering the entire side of the salon.

"Everyone loves it. When people come down Northline, that's the first thing they see," Costello said.

However, the first thing city of Southgate officials did when they noticed the large mural, was send a letter to Costello warning her the salon was in violation of two separate ordinances.

"It is shocking, I get we should've asked for the approval, but we had no idea," Costello explained.

Costello said she was unaware she needed to get a permit to paint the mural on the side of Cada's Hair Studio, but said understands why the city would require it.

The letter from the city suggested that the mural would have to be removed until a permit was required; however, the city is saying that may not be necessary.

Dan Marsh, a city administrator, told Detroit Now News that the mural would not have to be removed while the city was involved in updating the ordinance.

"We were updating these ordinances about a month ago," Marsh explained during a telephone interview. According to Marsh, he believes changes can be made to the ordinance in order for Costello to avoid having to remove the mural.

However, Marsh is also urging residents to follow the correct protocol when it comes to painting murals or installing any form of signage by filling out a permit.

It's beautiful and very well done," said Anthony Hachem. Hachem got wind of the controversy on social media and hoped the city would allow the mural to stay up.

"I think it's a beautiful beautiful thing they did," said Kelly Bertera, who also lives nearby.

"If this was an ordinance maybe we should change it because this isn't a bad thing," she added.

There was will be a city council meeting at 7 p.m Wednesday night. Administrators are expected to discuss updating the mural and sign ordinances Costello is in violation of.

Guest
4d ago

The city should look at this as a enhancement to their city with the beautiful,tastefulArt work on this salon. I wish cities would let more of this on buildings with tasteful artwork!

Linda OConnor
3d ago

If it violates the city's ordinance (which is how old)??? then modify it at a council meeting. That is NOT graffiti... it is ART. There is a difference.

Elaine
3d ago

they need to focus on the drug problem and leave people alone who are doing nothing but beautifying the city

