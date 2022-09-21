ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

okcfox.com

UCO students speak out on Title IX athlete discrimination lawsuit

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Female athletes at UCO are now speaking out about their experiences at the University, breaking down what ultimately led to filing a Title IX lawsuit. Title IX is a law that's been in place for around 50 years, which prohibits schools from treating men and women differently.
KOCO

Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
okcfox.com

Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
