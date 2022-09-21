Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
UCO students speak out on Title IX athlete discrimination lawsuit
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Female athletes at UCO are now speaking out about their experiences at the University, breaking down what ultimately led to filing a Title IX lawsuit. Title IX is a law that's been in place for around 50 years, which prohibits schools from treating men and women differently.
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Mid-Del Schools to launch first-in-state program to give free period products to students
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Public Schools announced a program for addressing period poverty in public schools by providing dispensers with free period products in restrooms in each of the district's elementary, middle and high schools. Mid-Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital -...
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
nationalblackguide.com
12-Year-Old Boy Makes History as the Youngest Black College Student in Oklahoma
At the age of 12, Elijah Muhammad has become a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) making history as the youngest Black college student in the entire state of Oklahoma. Elijah, who is being homeschooled as a high school senior, is simultaneously majoring in cyber security at OCCC. He...
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools: Threat against Independence Intermediate was not credible
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools said they are aware of a "non-credible" threat making the rounds on social media that related to Independence Intermediate. The district said they worked with Yukon police to determine the threat was not credible and no danger exists to the school. The...
KOCO
Judge who is among first Hispanic women to serve role in Oklahoma shares message to future leaders
OKLAHOMA CITY — Heather Mendoza Coyle is an Oklahoma native and a graduate of Putnam City North High School and the University of Oklahoma. She holds many titles. One of them is judge. "I'm proud to be Hispanic. I'm proud of the morals that my family taught me," Coyle...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
KOCO
Mid-Del Schools finds answer for ‘period poverty’ thanks to teachers’ hard work
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Women's health can be an embarrassing topic to talk about, especially at the middle school age. But thanks to some teachers, Mid-Del Schools offers 207 free period product dispensers across the district. "All of this is possible because two teachers saw a need, and they...
okcfox.com
Hundreds gather for Sgt. Swartz & Johns 'Officer Down Benefit Ride
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered at the Crossings Community Church to support both Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns who were shot in the line of duty while serving lock out papers in August. Sgt. Swartz was killed at the scene. Deputy Johns gave...
New funding for Supportive Services for Veteran Families to help more people
Starting this week, SSVF now covers 42 counties, which includes Oklahoma City. The organization is funded through grants, and with this expansion, the budget now is roughly $3.7 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
okcfox.com
Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
okcfox.com
Edmond leaders partner with Healthy Minds to address mental health within city
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — After a year of work, Edmond leaders are coming together to address mental health in the city. City and community leaders partnered with Healthy Minds, an Oklahoma mental health think tank. They collected data to see how people in Edmond are being effected by mental health issues.
Venables asking OU fans to make stadium ‘deafening’ against K-State
As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, OU head coach Brent Venables is asking fans for help keeping their winning streak alive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enid firefighter wrangles snake from car
Oklahoma firefighters come to the rescue during all types of emergencies, but one Enid firefighter can now add snake wrangler to his resume.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Board of Education approves budget request to increase teacher salaries by $5k
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The State Board of Education is putting a spotlight on teacher pay. On Thursday, the board unanimously approved a budget request for FY24, increasing salaries of all Oklahoma educators. The budget request is for around $3.57 billion, which is 12% more than the 2023...
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Why Oklahoma's LED Lights, Other New Traditions Are a 'Game Changer' for the Sooners
With Kansas State up next, one OU player said it was the "greatest atmosphere" he's ever been in, while another said the feeling for visiting players is "Oh snap, we're in it now."
Comments / 2