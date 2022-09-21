Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
KFDM-TV
Family members mourn loss of longtime Jefferson County employee brutally killed
HARDIN COUNTY — A community is mourning a longtime government employee brutally murdered in Hardin County. The man who investigators say confessed to the killing is set to go before a judge on Saturday morning. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis has confirmed that 36-year-old Clayton Lewis Carter, of Kountze,...
KFDM-TV
Citizen comes to the rescue of clerk and holds masked robbery suspect until police arrive
PORT ARTHUR — Police say shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, they were called to a robbery at the Citgo gas station, 6599 West Port Arthur Road. When officers arrived on scene, they saw two men in some type of altercation. The clerk told officers that the masked robbery suspect walked into the store and demanded money in a threatening manner.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans take aim against domestic violence at clay shoot in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — Southeast Texans came together to take aim against domestic violence. They gathered for the Take Aim Against Domestic Violence Charity Clay Shoot at the 1 in 100 Gun Club in Lumberton. The Family Services of Southeast Texas clay shoot raised money that will go toward building a...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: missing autistic 12-year-old from Vidor has been found
VIDOR — UPDATE: Gabriel Ramb was found safe at a residence in Bridge City. Officials say they are still investigating the situation. The Vidor Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old autistic child. Police Chief Rod Carroll says the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received...
KFDM-TV
Demolition postponed for Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — From Texas Department of Transportation:. JEFFERSON COUNTY–The demolition of the Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 has been postponed. Once a new date has been set, information will be sent out.
KFDM-TV
PAPD seeks public assistance locating missing woman
PORT ARTHUR — Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. She is deaf, can read lips, and uses sign language. Her family is very concerned about her welfare. If you have information about her, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600.
KFDM-TV
Large-scale response to threat at Beaumont Early College High School
BEAUMONT — Law enforcement officers are trying to find who was behind three separate phone calls, targeting three separate Beaumont ISD campuses. That triple threat began during the lunch hour, when police say bomb threats were phoned into both Beaumont United High School and West Brook High School. At...
KFDM-TV
Coast Guard searching for missing 65-year-old boater near Galveston
GALVESTON — From U.S. Coast Guard - The Coast Guard is searching for a 65-year-old man Friday who went missing while boating near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a 5-foot-9, white male last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket.
KFDM-TV
Update: All-clear given & shelter-in-place lifted following threats to West Brook, United
BEAUMONT — West Brook High School and Beaumont United have received an all-clear and lifted a shelter-in-place after a telephone threat earlier Thursday prompted the enhanced security measures. A similar threat prompted the same measures last Friday at West Brook. Anyone who makes such a threat can face felony...
KFDM-TV
City of Groves to make street and sewer improvements
GROVES — The city of Groves is looking to make street and sewer improvements using grants from the Texas General Land Office. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb has the report.
KFDM-TV
Tailgate Party Word of the Week - The Nose Guard- brought to you by Bridge City Bank
Silsbee, Tx — The Tailgate Party roamed the sidelines at Tiger Stadium in Silsbee to see who knew what a nose guard is in football. Take a look in our Word of the Week, brought to you by Bridge City Bank.
KFDM-TV
ExxonMobil One Pot Cookoff benefits United Way
BEAUMONT — Some good eating not just to fill tummies, but to raise money for the local United Way. ExxonMobil hosted its One Pot Cookoff for its annual giving campaign to benefit the United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County. 17 employee-led cookoff teams competed against one another.
KFDM-TV
Remembering longtime football coach Al Rabb
BEAUMONT — Football fans, educators, and many others in the community are remembering Al Rabb, a former football coach whose career spanned more than 40 years and included a state football title, but whose legacy is defined by his role in helping young student-athletes grow and develop, gaining the skills they need to succeed in life.
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - District 9-4A-II: Silsbee 48 WO-Stark 27 Final
Silsbee,TX — The Silsbee Tigers remain undefeated and start District 9-4A-II play with a win at home over WO-Stark. It marks the first District win for the Tigers over the Mustangs since 2009.
KFDM-TV
Bulldogs prepare for Thursday Night Lights as district play begins for SETX football
TEXAS — The Nederland Bulldogs are one of three teams playing under Thursday night lights; West Brook and Port Arthur Memorial also play. For the Bulldogs, it's a chance to put their 0-3 record behind them. Nederland knows that everything they want to accomplish this season, is still there...
