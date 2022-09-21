ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

KFDM-TV

UPDATE: missing autistic 12-year-old from Vidor has been found

VIDOR — UPDATE: Gabriel Ramb was found safe at a residence in Bridge City. Officials say they are still investigating the situation. The Vidor Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old autistic child. Police Chief Rod Carroll says the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD seeks public assistance locating missing woman

PORT ARTHUR — Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. She is deaf, can read lips, and uses sign language. Her family is very concerned about her welfare. If you have information about her, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Large-scale response to threat at Beaumont Early College High School

BEAUMONT — Law enforcement officers are trying to find who was behind three separate phone calls, targeting three separate Beaumont ISD campuses. That triple threat began during the lunch hour, when police say bomb threats were phoned into both Beaumont United High School and West Brook High School. At...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Coast Guard searching for missing 65-year-old boater near Galveston

GALVESTON — From U.S. Coast Guard - The Coast Guard is searching for a 65-year-old man Friday who went missing while boating near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a 5-foot-9, white male last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket.
GALVESTON, TX
KFDM-TV

ExxonMobil One Pot Cookoff benefits United Way

BEAUMONT — Some good eating not just to fill tummies, but to raise money for the local United Way. ExxonMobil hosted its One Pot Cookoff for its annual giving campaign to benefit the United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County. 17 employee-led cookoff teams competed against one another.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Remembering longtime football coach Al Rabb

BEAUMONT — Football fans, educators, and many others in the community are remembering Al Rabb, a former football coach whose career spanned more than 40 years and included a state football title, but whose legacy is defined by his role in helping young student-athletes grow and develop, gaining the skills they need to succeed in life.
BEAUMONT, TX

