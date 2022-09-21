Read full article on original website
Nate Wells
3d ago
He got caught and he wasn't going down without a fight. Oh he got his rights violated!?! What about the rights of the people he violated.
Reply
8
Stapp Suck
3d ago
They weren't serving warrants on a guy for Jaywalking....for violent crimes and resisting arrest. Wonder if he resisted while they were trying to serve him those warrants or he himself was violent.....Upside down...In what world do we live where POS criminals think they aren't going to get roughed up a bit while trying to fight 8 officers.
Reply
5
Related
27 First News
Ohio city reaches $375K settlement for wrongful arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council has approved a $375,000 settlement for a man who said he was wrongfully arrested and jailed. Timothy Hawkins’ attorney, Fred Gittes, said the entire situation could have been avoided if the Columbus police involved had done better work. The settlement of the federal lawsuit comes almost two years to the day that Hawkins was arrested.
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
27-year-old convicted in fatal western Franklin County shooting of man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of fatally shooting another man in western Franklin County in late April was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison. A Franklin County Common Pleas judge on Wednesday sentenced 27-year-old Mario Sanchez to 15 years to life for murder and three years for discharging a firearm near prohibited premises in connection with the fatal shooting on April 30. Sanchez pleaded guilty to both charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two people accused of following man, knocking him out in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men who they accuse of following a 47-year-old man in south Columbus and punching him till he was unconscious. Police say on September 16 just before 6:45 p.m., two men inside a light tan Jeep Wrangler were following the victim to a business near Parsons […]
Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road. Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the […]
15-year-old shot during robbery in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was shot during a robbery in the Hilltop Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Eakin Road around 5:22 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen...
Judge sets $1 million bond for suspect in Short North beating death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $1 million bond was set for one of two suspects in the fatal beating of Gregory Coleman Jr. Dwayne Cummings, 29, who was arrested on Sept. 21, appeared by video Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court . Cummings was wanted for the beating of Coleman, who was 37 years old, outside […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
sunny95.com
Man dies in shooting in South Linden alley
COLUMBUS – Police say they are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man gunned down in a Northeast Side alley Friday afternoon. Mario Copeland was standing in the alley south of E. Hudson Street, between and Gerbert Road and Ontario Street just after 1:00 p.m. when he was confronted by a group of males, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Drugs, weapons seized in Marion raid
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly 2.8 pounds of drugs, two firearms and cash were seized by Marion City Police and Marion County Sheriff’s Office during a raid in the 300 block of Owens St. in Marion, Ohio. Jaimie Call was arrested on Sept. 20 during the execution of the search warrant issued by Judge Teresa […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
3 Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s Office employees off the job for jail fight club
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Three employees of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office are off the job today after an internal investigation revealed that they initiated a fight club within the county jail. According to reports, Deputy Shawn Pettit, Correction Officers Landon Talbott, and Kyle Archibald had three inmates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Girlfriend of Donovan Lewis speaks out for the first time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since Donovan Lewis’ death, his pregnant girlfriend, LaTonya Lewis, is speaking out. Donovan was shot and killed Aug. 30 by a Columbus police officer trying to execute an arrest warrant. LaTonya said she and Donovan had spent the last year planning their future together. She said she […]
athleticbusiness.com
AD in Bloom-Carroll Battery Case Previously Faced Suspension
Both the Ohio Department of Education and a local school district previously took action against Chad Little, the Bloom-Carroll High School athletic director now charged with a sex crime. Fairfield County deputies arrested Little, 45, on two felony counts of sexual battery against a student, according to a criminal complaint...
Ohio Pastor assaulted while trying to stop students’ fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pastor was assaulted Thursday evening as he tried to break up a group of fighting teens in the Hilltop neighborhood. Several West High School students reportedly attacked the local pastor on Hague Avenue near Olive and Broad streets, prompting the school’s principal Daniel Roberts to deliver a scornful letter warning […]
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
Columbus thief found guilty in 2017 slayings of two men
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was found guilty Monday of killing two people during separate robbery attempts. A Franklin County jury found 27-year-old Trevor Sands, who is incarcerated at a federal prison in West Virginia, guilty of fatally shooting two men after attempting to steal from them in April and May 2017, according […]
Violation history of officer who killed Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates has the internal affairs file for the Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis. The file contains 12 violations of department policy. Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with assault, domestic violence and improperly handling a firearm. Lewis was unarmed when he […]
‘Public nuisance’ Eastland Mall slapped with thousands in fines by Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A case filed by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has handed down thousands of dollars in fines to an area mall after the owners failed to meet a deadline. Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, which bought Eastland Mall in 2015 for $9.7 million, now faces a $3,500 fine, according to Franklin County […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 17