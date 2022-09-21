ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa

By Michele White, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KkHM_0i3cwZeW00

TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene.

Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.

Police also said the driver of the truck was driving southbound on N. Mingo Rd. and continued going southbound without stopping or braking after hitting Langeford.

Barthel said he was walking with Langeford when she was hit by a truck. He wants people to know she was a beautiful soul.

Barthel said the couple came from Minnesota nearly two months ago and were on their way to Arizona. They stopped in Tulsa to catch a bus but, he said, Langeford had a panic attack and she didn’t want to get on the next bus.

That, he said, is what kept the couple in Tulsa longer. He said the couple had an argument that morning and they were walking toward the expressway on N. Mingo Road.

Barthel said a larger sized, dark-colored pick-up truck with a loud engine came toward them.

He was walking against traffic and Langeford with her back to traffic.

Barthel said he tried to warn her the truck was coming but Langeford had earbuds in her ears when she was hit by the truck.

He wants justice and for people to know about Langeford.

“The person who’s responsible for this, I’d like to come forward and take ownership for it because it’s a beautiful person and her life was [taken] when it shouldn’t have [been],” Barthel said.

Tulsa Police Lt. Steven Florea is in charge of the traffic investigations for the Gilcrease Division.

Florea said he has about a half dozen similar auto-pedestrian cases in the same area that remain unsolved. Without witnesses or tags, he said, it’s difficult to solve these cases.

He said about a third of the fatal accidents in Tulsa involve a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Florea strongly encourages people to cross at the nearest crosswalk with a signal and to walk facing traffic if there isn’t a sidewalk.

“If you walk with your back to traffic, you may never see or hear a vehicle until it’s too late,” Florea said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Man on bicycle leads Tulsa police on chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who led them on a chase on a bicycle in north Tulsa Friday morning. Around 2 a.m., near East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue, officers said they tried to stop the man for not having a light on the bike.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car

A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody

An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Abandoned home destroyed overnight in fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to learn what caused a house fire in north Tulsa. Firefighters said it started around 3:30 a.m. Friday near MLJ Jr. Blvd. Firefighters said the house was empty and boarded up. They were able to put out the fire in about 15...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Violent Crime#Dodge#N Mingo Rd
KRMG

Broken Arrow police receive $30,000 Safe Oklahoma Grant

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow Police Department will receive a $30,000 Safe Oklahoma Grant from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the city of Broken Arrow announced this week. The grant program is available to local law enforcement agencies in the state to increase their...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning

A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search

Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
92K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy