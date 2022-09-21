Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
App State's roller coaster of a season continued with a brutal loss on Saturday evening. The Mountaineers blew a 28-3 first-half lead to James Madison, losing with a 32-28 final score. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this crushing upset. "CFB is very drunk this year,"...
Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News
The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Arch Manning, Isidore Newman News
Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning and Isidore Newman High School lost their first game of the season on Friday night. The senior QB failed to lead his team to victory in an away matchup against the Many Tigers, falling by eight points with a 25-17 final score. The college football...
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
Bryan Harsin Is Trending After Auburn's Miraculous Win
Prior to this Saturday's game between Auburn and Missouri, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic made it clear that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat. "If they get beat today by Missouri, I'm told there's a really good chance they could pull the plug on him as early as tomorrow," Feldman said, via 247Sports. "It has felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year, but that feels like now it's got ramped up. The other crazy part of this is — if they do fire him this year, they're going to have to owe him $15.3 million on his buyout and they would have to pay 50% of that within 60 days."
College Basketball World Surprised By Bronny James News
Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, recently took a trip to Columbus to visit Ohio State. A lot of fans were buzzing over that visit because of the James family's connection to the Buckeyes. While there are plenty of fans who want to see James play for Ohio...
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
College Football World Concerned For Lee Corso
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Knoxville ahead of a showdown between Tennessee and Florida. Before the game kicked off, though, the GameDay crew broke down a huge slate of games. Once again, beloved analyst Lee Corso was in the headlines. At 87 years old, some fans...
Robert Griffin III Not Happy With Auburn's Playcalling Today
ESPN's Robert Griffin III made it very clear that he's not a fan of Auburn's play-calling this Saturday against Missouri. With less than two minutes remaining, Auburn was facing a fourth down from Missouri's 29-yard line. Instead of attempting a long field goal, the Tigers went for it. Griffin kept...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
College Football Fans Stunned By Early Georgia-Kent State Scoreline
Anyone else have Georgia struggling to put away Kent State on their Week 4 college football bingo card? Yeah, neither did we. The Bulldogs led Kent State by a score of 12-10 with 11:30 left in the second quarter. It's a stunning result considering how Georgia has performed through the first few weeks of the season.
Look: Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Suffers Nasty Hit During Michigan Game
Taulia Tagovailoa's day in Ann Arbor was nearly cut short due to an injury. During the third quarter of action between Maryland and Michigan, Tagovailoa took a hard hit to his hip/midsection. A few moments later, he was taken to the injury tent. At first, Tagovailoa's status for the rest...
Oregon Completes Improbable Comeback vs. Washington State: Fans React
The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
Nebraska Has Taken Notable Step In Coaching Search
The Nebraska football program has hired an outside firm to assist in its ongoing head coaching search. On Thursday, athletic director Trev Alberts announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates. Nebraska fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a disappointing 1-2 start and a home loss to Georgia Southern in...
Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders
If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss
On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
