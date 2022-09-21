ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Bryan Harsin Is Trending After Auburn's Miraculous Win

Prior to this Saturday's game between Auburn and Missouri, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic made it clear that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat. "If they get beat today by Missouri, I'm told there's a really good chance they could pull the plug on him as early as tomorrow," Feldman said, via 247Sports. "It has felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year, but that feels like now it's got ramped up. The other crazy part of this is — if they do fire him this year, they're going to have to owe him $15.3 million on his buyout and they would have to pay 50% of that within 60 days."
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Concerned For Lee Corso

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Knoxville ahead of a showdown between Tennessee and Florida. Before the game kicked off, though, the GameDay crew broke down a huge slate of games. Once again, beloved analyst Lee Corso was in the headlines. At 87 years old, some fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Not Happy With Auburn's Playcalling Today

ESPN's Robert Griffin III made it very clear that he's not a fan of Auburn's play-calling this Saturday against Missouri. With less than two minutes remaining, Auburn was facing a fourth down from Missouri's 29-yard line. Instead of attempting a long field goal, the Tigers went for it. Griffin kept...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Oregon Completes Improbable Comeback vs. Washington State: Fans React

The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video

Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nebraska Has Taken Notable Step In Coaching Search

The Nebraska football program has hired an outside firm to assist in its ongoing head coaching search. On Thursday, athletic director Trev Alberts announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates. Nebraska fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a disappointing 1-2 start and a home loss to Georgia Southern in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders

If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

