Moncks Corner Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Victim Identified

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – A Moncks Corner man is in jail following a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Friday, Sept.16, Berkeley County deputies said they responded to a residence on Open Door Lane in the Moncks Corner area for a shooting.

CREDIT: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Once on scene, deputies said they found the victim, 60-year-old William S. Tillman, outside of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies provided first aid while waiting for Berkeley County EMS to arrive on the scene.

Deputies said Jackson surrendered to deputies at the scene.

An autopsy on Tillman has been scheduled with MUSC, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

