The San Bernardino County Sheriff ‘s Department is offering Lady Be Aware training for women who want to develop the necessary attitude, skills and knowledge that will help prevent them from becoming victims. The first portion of the training will be in the classroom and will cover basic ways to prevent you from being a victim. The second portion will cover weapon-less defensive tactics and introduction to shooting. A one day- 8 hour class is offered on September 24th from 8-5pm at the Sheriff ’s Department Training Center located at 18901 Institution Road in Devore. The cost to register is $75. To register, email Ladybeaware@sbcsd.org once registered payment is due to hold your space. Credit cards or checks will be accepted. Mail checks to PO Box 9037, San Bernardino, CA 92427. Must provide a driver license to enroll. Wear comfortable clothing. No flip flops of shorts. September classes are filling up, don’t wait to sign-up. If you missed this class, you can still sign up for the October 22nd class.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO