3 juveniles arrested for alleged armed robbery in San Jacinto
Three juvenile boys have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint and stealing their jewelry. It happened Friday evening around 7 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the three suspects were seen walking away from the scene of […]
z1077fm.com
Two Suspects Arrested After an Assault and Robbery in 29 Palms
Two suspects have been taken into custody after an armed robbery at a Twentynine Palms Motel. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Wednesday (September 21) at about 10:07 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a man assaulted at Motel 6. Investigators said the suspects stole the 67-year-old victim’s cell phone and wallet and fled the scene before deputies arrived. Investigation revealed Tirree Rachael. 28. and Justice Brown, 18, were identified as the suspects in the robbery. About an hour later, deputies located Rachael and Brown at a nearby business in Twentynine Palms and took them into custody. Deputies served a search warrant at the suspects’ room at Motel 6 and located the victim’s property, along with stolen property related to additional cases. Rachael and Brown were booked into the Morongo Basin Jail for investigation of Robbery with bail set at $100,000 each.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Struck By Vehicle During Search
A deputy from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was struck by a vehicle while conducting a search Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s department. At approximately 7:15 p.m., deputies were searching a vehicle in the parking lot located at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.
z1077fm.com
Woman Arrested for Suspicion of DUI After Collision Injures Children
A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after injuring three people, including a 15 year-old and a 3 year-old. The County Sheriff reports that Amber Coleman, a 27 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, was driving a pickup truck westbound on Highway 62 in Yucca Valley, on Sunday (September 18), when she rear-ended a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Avalon Ave.
2 dead, several arrested at Nocturnal Wonderland festival: sheriff
Authorities confirmed Thursday that two people died, and police arrested several people at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater.
z1077fm.com
Rash of Fights at Yucca Valley High School Concerns Students and Parents
A rash of student violence at Yucca Valley High School is being reported. Parents have said that 25-30 fist fights occurred at the school just yesterday (September 21), though teachers have indicated that the number of fights yesterday was less than ten. Parents of students at Yucca Valley High School...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20; suspect is arrested
A 46-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 8 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred outside a business in...
mynewsla.com
Man Dead in Vehicle With Bullet Holes, Police Investigating Suspected Homicide
Police are investigating a suspected homicide Friday after finding a man’s body inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Indio. Around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a reported traffic incident on Calhoun Street by Doctor Carreon Boulevard in Indio, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department. Guitron...
z1077fm.com
Fights at Yucca Valley High School prove challenging for both students and parents
If you have a student at Yucca Valley High School – you may have heard reports of increased fights breaking out at Yucca Valley High School on Wednesday. On the heels of an earlier report about a potential threat that was ultimately proven to be unfounded – z107.7 began receiving emails and calls from parents who say they were concerned with what their kids were sharing with them during school and when they got home.
z1077fm.com
Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In
The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
z1077fm.com
Passenger Commandeers Car During Traffic Stop in Twentynine Palms, Leading Sheriffs on 6 Mile Pursuit
During a traffic stop in Twentynine Palms, the passenger of a stopped vehicle grabbed the wheel and led authorities on a nearly seven mile pursuit. On Sunday (September 19), Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Volkswagen for expired registration near the intersection of Amboy Road and Valley Mountain Road. The Deputy reports that, while speaking with drive outside of the vehicle, the passenger in the front seat, Jocelyn Ramirez, a 33 year-old resident of San Francisco, climbed into the driver’s seat, started the car, and drove away.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Mother, Grandmother Accused in 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death Due in Court
(CNS) – The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge and multiple counts of abuse against other children. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were charged Friday along with the boy’s aunt, Miriam...
Men allegedly stole 200 gallons of gas in San Bernardino County
Two men were caught allegedly stealing 200 gallons of gasoline in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. The suspects — 23-year-old Daniel Ramossantoyo and 23-year-old Andres Berruete — were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Both men are Santa Ana residents, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department. The […]
knewsradio.com
Investigation Continues Into Unattended Death; Victim Identified
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The Coroner has identified the 3 year old girl found dead inside a car on Spruce Street in Indio on September 14th 2022. She is Hanna Valenzuela of Indio. The case is still under investigation.
Man arrested in connection with Twentynine Palms stabbing
A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a person hospitalized earlier this month in Twentynine Palms. The stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 on the 6300 block of Ocotillo Avenue. The victim, a 37-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, was taken to the High Desert Medical Center by The post Man arrested in connection with Twentynine Palms stabbing appeared first on KESQ.
Black Lives Matter IE Chapter Member Donavan Caver Convicted of Vandalism
The IE Voice/ and Black Voice News was there at the conclusion of a trial last month when an all-white jury found Black Lives Matter Inland Empire Chapter Member Donavan Caver guilty of vandalism. Caver was charged with vandalism for spraying the letters “FTP” in chalk on a planter wall...
Man found dead in bullet-riddled truck in Indio
A wounded driver was found dead after his bullet-riddled pickup truck crashed into a wall in Indio, police said Friday. The driver, who had gunshot wounds, was found dead inside the truck at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday after it crashed into a wall outside of a home in the desert community 130 miles southeast of […]
4newsplus.com
Lady Be Aware Training Class Offered By County
The San Bernardino County Sheriff ‘s Department is offering Lady Be Aware training for women who want to develop the necessary attitude, skills and knowledge that will help prevent them from becoming victims. The first portion of the training will be in the classroom and will cover basic ways to prevent you from being a victim. The second portion will cover weapon-less defensive tactics and introduction to shooting. A one day- 8 hour class is offered on September 24th from 8-5pm at the Sheriff ’s Department Training Center located at 18901 Institution Road in Devore. The cost to register is $75. To register, email Ladybeaware@sbcsd.org once registered payment is due to hold your space. Credit cards or checks will be accepted. Mail checks to PO Box 9037, San Bernardino, CA 92427. Must provide a driver license to enroll. Wear comfortable clothing. No flip flops of shorts. September classes are filling up, don’t wait to sign-up. If you missed this class, you can still sign up for the October 22nd class.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella
(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes
Indio Police were investigating a man's death early Friday morning after a driver crashed his bullet-riddled truck into a retaining wall. Police were called to Calhoun Street at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. But when officers arrived on the scene, they said they found bullet holes in the pickup truck. The post Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes appeared first on KESQ.
